Scottie Barnes dominates in pre-season finale win versus Nets

Raptors – 119 Nets – 114

Main Notes:

The Raptors played completely healthy outside of Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, who missed his second straight game with an elbow injury. Darko Rajakovic said that Murray-Boyles is day-to-day and they expect him to return in time for the season opener.

The Raptors’ starters were the same.

The Raptors blew a lead in the fourth quarter and still won.

Key Raptors Notes:

Scottie Barnes dropped 31 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block on 10 of 15 shooting from the field in 35 minutes tonight.

Barnes scored more points in the paint (4) in the first quarter of this game than he did in the first 65 minutes of pre-season basketball he played.

RJ Barrett was second on the team in scoring with 25 points and three made threes.

Brandon Ingram made a few clutch shots in the fourth quarter and finished with 13 points, six assists, three steals, and one block in 34 minutes.

Jakob Poeltl left the game with back stiffness but still finished with a double-double.

Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points, added 10 assists, and knocked down five threes.

Sandro Mamukelashvili added 10 points off the bench.

Nets Notes:

Michael Porter Jr. led all scorers with 34 points on 20 shots, along with 10 rebounds. Porter knocked down 6 threes.

Zhiare Williams added 20 minutes and four made threes.

The Nets made an 18-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

Coming Up: The Raptors will play their season opener on Wednesday in Atlanta versus the Hawks,

For more analysis and to go more in-depth on why the Raptors won this game, how Barnes had a masterclass and more check out Esfandiar Baraheni's game recap on the Raptors Republic YouTube page.

