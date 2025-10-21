Five takeaways from Raptors preseason

1. Brandon Ingram picks up right where he left off

After nearly a full year away from official NBA action, Brandon Ingram returned to the court in style during his Raptors debut in Vancouver. Over four preseason games, Ingram looked every bit like a franchise cornerstone, averaging 18.3 points in 27.8 minutes per game on 44.8 percent shooting from the field, a blistering 52.9 percent from three, and 92.3 percent from the free-throw line. He also contributed 5.3 rebounds, 3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game while keeping turnovers to just 1.5 per outing.

Despite the long layoff, Ingram showed no signs of rust and looked smooth, composed, and confident on both ends. With his combination of efficiency, versatility, and poise, he’s clearly poised to lead Toronto as their No. 1 option this season.

2. Jamal Shead struggles to make his case

Jamal Shead was one of five Raptors to play in all six preseason games, but he struggled to assert himself in the backup point guard role. In 16.3 minutes per game, Shead averaged just 6 points on 38.7 percent shooting, including 35.7 percent from deep. More concerning was the dip in his usually reliable defensive energy — the trademark that helped him earn his opportunity at this level.

Granted, it’s only preseason, but the door may already be opening for Chucky Hepburn to challenge him. The rookie guard averaged 7.4 points in 13.1 minutes per game while shooting 44.4 percent overall and 50 percent from beyond the arc. Hepburn also flashed some strong defensive moments and could be making a case to crack the main roster if Shead’s inconsistency carries into the regular season.

3. RJ Barrett shows offensive consistency

RJ Barrett was a steady offensive presence throughout the preseason, ranking second on the team in field goal attempts (12.8 per game) behind Ingram. He averaged 17.8 points on an efficient 46.9 percent shooting from the field and an impressive 46.2 percent from deep — a major step forward in his perimeter game. He also improved at the free-throw line, knocking down 70.8 percent of his attempts.

While Ingram is undoubtedly the primary offensive option, Barrett’s preseason performance suggests he could be right there with him in terms of nightly production. One could even argue Barrett was the team’s most consistently effective scorer over the stretch.

4. Sandro Mamukelashvili ready to step into key role

Sandro Mamukelashvili appears set for the most significant season of his NBA career. The versatile big man played in all six preseason games, averaging 20 minutes per contest — far surpassing his previous career high of 15.3 minutes in 2022–23. He posted solid numbers: 8.3 points on 50 percent shooting, along with 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1 steal per game.

While his three-point shooting wasn’t efficient, Mamukelashvili showed confidence in his stroke, attempting nearly four triples per game. His ability to stretch the floor, combined with mobility and quickness that contrasts with Jakob Poeltl’s more traditional style, gives head coach Darko Rajaković a flexible option in the frontcourt. His presence unlocks the potential for small-ball lineups or quick-switching defensive schemes — versatility the Raptors lacked last year.

5. Raptors show competitive fire

Toronto finished the preseason with a 4–2 record and showed promising signs across the board. Their two losses came by a combined six points — a four-point defeat to the Nuggets in the opener and a narrow two-point loss at the buzzer to the Celtics.

Across all six games, the Raptors posted a cumulative +10 point differential and held opponents to 112.5 points per game — nearly three points fewer than their regular-season average last year (115.2). The effort on defence was particularly notable, with the team staying competitive in every game and frequently dictating the tempo on that end of the floor.

If the Raptors can carry this level of defensive intensity into the regular season, they’ll be a tough matchup for any team — and might just surprise more than a few people in the process.