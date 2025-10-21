Murray-Boyles, Walter ruled out for Raptors season opener vs. Hawks

The Raptors are going to be down a couple of former first-rounders to begin the new campaign.

The Toronto Raptors are going to be down a couple of former first-rounders to begin the new campaign, as Collin Murray-Boyles (right forearm muscle strain) and Ja’Kobe Walter (illness) have both been ruled out for the team’s season-opening game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

The former ninth overall pick, Murray-Boyles, missed the team’s last preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets with the same injury, with head coach Darko Rajakovic calling the issue day-to-day.

Murray Boyles averaged 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists over three preseason games. Yet his impact has jumped off the screen far more than the numbers indicated, particularly on the defensive end.

The six-foot-seven forward has been slotting in alongside Jamal Shead, Ochai Agbaji, Gradey Dick and Sandro Mamukelashvili in the Raptors’ second unit throughout camp and the preseason. Walter has also been seeing some reps with this group.

The 21-year-old will also be on the sidelines to begin the fresh campaign, after missing 30 games last season due to various ailments.

The guard averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 40.5 per cent from the field, 34.9 per cent from distance, and 79.5 per cent from the free throw line during his debut season.

Walter showcased a bunch of positive attributes during his rookie year, including being strong at the point of attack, making smart decisions on and off the ball, and providing spacing offensively with his shooting.

The Raptors will be a little shorthanded to kick off their season when they travel to Atlanta, as it marks the first time since 2011 that the Dinos won’t start a season north of the border, and only the seventh time in the franchise’s 31-year history.

