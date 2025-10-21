Raptors, Agbaji fail to reach contract extension

After a breakout season with Toronto in his first full year as a Raptor, Ochai Agbaji and the team were unable to agree on a contract extension before Monday’s deadline (October 21). The date marked the final opportunity for teams to sign players from the 2022 NBA Draft class to rookie-scale extensions.

Agbaji wasn’t the only notable name left without a new deal. Teammate RJ Barrett also failed to secure an extension.

Agbaji delivered a career-best campaign in 2024-25, appearing in 64 games (45 starts) and logging 27.2 minutes per contest. He reached double figures in scoring for the first time in his career, averaging 10.4 points on an efficient 49.8% shooting from the field and an impressive 39.9% from three-point range. He also chipped in 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game, showcasing growth on both ends of the floor.

Originally selected 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2022 NBA Draft, Agbaji never played a minute for the team. He spent his first two seasons with the Utah Jazz before being traded to Toronto as part of the Kelly Olynyk deal that saw the Raptors send a first-round pick to Utah.

The former Kansas Jayhawk is entering the final year of his rookie contract, set to earn $6.38 million before hitting restricted free agency in the 2026 offseason.

