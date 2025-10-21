Raptors, Barrett don’t come to extension before deadline

After becoming extension eligible on Oct. 1, the Toronto Raptors and RJ Barrett were not able to agree on a contract extension before Monday’s deadline. However, according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, both sides seem to be contempt with the outcome.

No surprise but seems like Raptors & RJ Barrett are OK having contract situation play out given he has a good role on what should be a better Raptors team. The 6yr veteran is extension eligible, but has $27.7m guaranteed this year & $29.6m for 26-27. Plenty of time to revisit. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) October 20, 2025

After this season concludes, in which the 25-year-old will make almost $28 million, he is still on the books for nearly $30 million in the 2026-2027 season, leaving ample time for the two sides to come to an agreement.

After initially being labelled a “toxic asset,” when first coming home to Toronto in the OG Anunoby deal, Barrett has rehabilitated his value with his play.

In his first half-season with the Raptors in 2023-2024, he saw a remarkable uptick in efficiency (from 54 percent true shooting to 62 percent) while also taking more shots.

Then last season, Barrett was expected to do way more, carrying the Raptors’ offence for stretches and being handed a ton of responsibility to create shots both for himself and others. His efficiency dropped, yet he saw great improvements as a pick n’ roll ball-handler and set career-highs in points (21.1) rebounds (6.3) and assists (5.4), while shooting 46.8 per cent from the field, 35.0 per cent from the field, and 63 per cent from the free throw line.

The slashing wing enters this season in which his role could potentially diminish, but on what should be a better Raptors team with Brandon Ingram in the fold.

The Raptors kick off their season on Wednesday in Atlanta to take on the Hawks, marking the first time since 2011 that the Dinos won’t start a season north of the border, and only the seventh time in the franchise’s 31-year history.

Raptors Republic will be hosting a watch party for the season opener, open for more details.