Raptors pick up Dick, Walter rookie deal options

The Toronto Raptors continue to make roster decisions ahead of the 2025–26 NBA season, announcing they have exercised the fourth-year option on Gradey Dick’s rookie contract and the third-year option on Ja’Kobe Walter’s deal.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the franchise declined to extend RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji, capping off a flurry of moves from the Raptors’ front office. It also marks the second time Walter has made headlines today—earlier, the team ruled him out of Wednesday’s season opener in Atlanta due to injury.

Walter enters his sophomore season following a mixed rookie campaign. He appeared in 52 games, making 18 starts, and averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.8 steals in 21.2 minutes per game. He is set to earn $3,638,160 this season, with the newly picked-up option guaranteeing him $3,811,800 for the 2026–27 campaign.

As for Dick, the former Kansas Jayhawk heads into year three after a similarly inconsistent season. He played in 54 games—starting all of them—largely due to early-season injuries across the Raptors’ roster. Despite a strong start, Dick’s production waned as the team got healthier, eventually leading to a season-ending injury in March 2025. He finished the year averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game. The guard will earn $4,990,560 this season and $7,131,511 in the final year of his rookie contract.

With these moves, the Raptors are signalling continued faith in the development of their young core, even as they make tough decisions elsewhere on the roster.

Raptors Republic will be hosting a watch party for the season opener, open for more details.