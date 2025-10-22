Gameday: Raptors @ Hawks, October 22

Raptors Republic will be hosting a watch party for the season opener, open for more details.

After 192 days, Toronto Raptors regular season basketball is back!

This year’s season-opening game is a bit different, however, as Toronto will hit the road to Atlanta to take on the Hawks. It will be the first time since 2011 that the Dinos won’t start a season north of the border, and only the seventh time in the franchise’s 31-year history.

The last time we opened the season on the road was in Cleveland back in 2011. Take a look back at how it went down. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/U6Cm6I4L5I — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 21, 2025

This year’s crop features a starting lineup that’s never played regular-season minutes together, as Brandon Ingram makes his official in-game debut with the Dinos.

The 28-year-old adds another element to the Raptors’ starters, who were already still trying to gel fully. The other four in the starting group, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl, have only played 374 minutes together total.

The foursome posted a 10.8 NET rating in 234 minutes in 2024, before putting up a -11.2 NET in 140 minutes last season.

With a shiny new toy and everyone healthy in the starting lineup, Wednesday offers the first official look at the group.

The bench, on the other hand, will be missing a couple of players, as Collin Murray-Boyles (right forearm strain) and Ja’Kobe Walter (illness) have been ruled out. Both players have been running with the second unit, which also consisted of Jamal Shead, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, and Sandro Mamukelashvili in some form or fashion.

Sophomores Jamison Battle and Jonathan Mogbo will help soak up those minutes voided by the pair of former first-rounders, while two-way players Alijah Martin, Chucky Hepburn, and A.J. Lawson would be next in line.

As for the Hawks, they also have talented players to tune in and watch for, including all-star guard Trae Young. The 27-year-old enters the campaign after averaging 24.2 points, 11.6 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.1 per cent from the field, 34.0 per cent from distance, and 87.5 per cent from he free throw line last season.

Atlanta has continued to put young, long, two-way wings all-around their star guard, including Dyson Daniels. The 22-year-old last season won the Most Improved Player award after averaging career highs in points (14.1), rebounds (5.9), assists (4.4), and steals (3.0).

Last season the Hawks also drafted Frenchman Risacher first overall, who put together a more than fine rookie year, to the tune of 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds on 45.8/35.5/71.1 splits. And you can’t forget about Jalen Johnson, who many have pegged as a breakout candidate in 2025-2026. The 23-year-old was on his way to a career year last campaign before a torn labrum cut it short after just 36 games.

Atlanta’s brass has brought in some shiny new toys themselves this offseason, as just like Toronto, the team is looking to take a step up in a vulnerable Eastern Conference.

Enter Alexander-Walker and Porzingis.

The Toronto native Alexander-Walker is yet another wing to add to the growing list, as a four-year, $60-million deal was enough to pry the “3-and-D” versatile piece from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 7-foot Porzingis offers Young a pick-and-pop partner that he hasn’t had in his career thus far, making for a potentially dynamic offensive duo, while still being able to protect the rim behind Young.

The question is, how much will he play? Porzingis has battled injuries consistently throughout his career, only playing in 42 games last season and only suiting up for more than 60 games once since leaving the New York Knicks in 2018.

It’s a game between two teams that have made changes and are looking to take a step up in an Eastern Conference that’s up for the taking.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: State Farm Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Atlanta Hawks

PG: Trae Young

SG: Dyson Daniels

SF: Zaccharie Risacher

PF: Jalen Johnson

C: Kristaps Porzingis

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles (Right forearm strain) – Out

Ja’Kobe Walter (Ilness) – Out

Atlanta Hawks

N/A

