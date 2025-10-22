Raptors announce game time changes to upcoming home games

The Toronto Raptors have officially moved up the tip-off times for two upcoming home games — the season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks and Wednesday’s matchup with the Houston Rockets. Originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m., both games will now begin at 6:30 p.m.

The change comes in light of the Toronto Blue Jays making their first World Series appearance since 1993, a historic moment for the city. With the Jays set to take on the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers — a true David vs. Goliath showdown — the Raptors are adjusting their schedule to allow fans to take in both events.

Adding to the celebration, the Raptors announced via social media that Games 1 and 2 of the World Series will be broadcast on the arena’s big screen immediately following the conclusion of their own games, giving fans a full night of Toronto sports under one roof.

This show of cross-sport solidarity follows recent moments of unity across Toronto’s teams. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was spotted arriving at Game 7 of the ALCS against the Mariners wearing an Auston Matthews jersey. In a nod of respect, Matthews returned the gesture by walking into the Maple Leafs’ game against New Jersey wearing Guerrero’s jersey. Now, the Raptors are stepping up in support of the Jays, acknowledging the magnitude of the moment.

Weekday NBA games tipping off at 6:30 p.m. are almost unheard of — possibly a first in league history. It remains to be seen how the earlier start time will impact fans, who’ll have a shorter window to commute, and players, whose pregame routines are built around the usual 7:00 or 7:30 starts.

Regardless, Toronto is uniting behind its teams in a way the city hasn’t seen in decades — and sports fans are here for it.

Raptors Republic will be hosting a watch party for the season opener, open for more details.