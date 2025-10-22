RR Readers & Listeners Predictions

The RR readership & listenership & commentor-ship (?) is a special thing. A lively community and one that ‘Done deal’ has been shepherding for win-loss predictions for a few years now. A huge thanks to ‘Done deal’ for once again compiling all the predictions, and for posterity I like to make a post for the community just so there’s something to link back to – for the winners to lift up as if it were the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

From Done deal:

“Predictions thread below. Join the ranks of our past victors whose names will be in the lights in perpetuity – bragging rights forever.

56-26: Mark Boothe

53-29: Kejben 3rd

52-30: Timo J. Vainionpää

51-31: DC 3rd

50-32: LJ2

49-33: moremilk 4th, Ola 5th, Murray

48-34: Leapdreams, Repeat, archaeopteryx 5th, Manny B. 4th, diggs

47-35: Done deal 6th, MZ 5th, KeonClarkFanClub, Mexiballer, Michael Coupland 4th, kg21tmac1 6th

46-36: Fan 6th, jk1m 6th, Pronghorn, ochonuevedos, Ds, Ghost of Masai, Jo6ix 6th, Sono, Squeeze 6th, miro, CJT

45-37: kuzzybear 5th, KCRusher 6th, PStew, TheSpiceTyrant, LeDick, Raptors Logic, Le Scoob 6th, Darko’sBurner

44-38: 6ixHill 6th, Eoraptor 5th, M M Raps 8th, The Wise Outlaw, Chys Nac, Lucas Castro 6th, Cravenboy 6th, GFL88, WestCoast, Rapsforever, K M, Traumerei

43-39: Boxes&None, PrimeBargnani 7th, SWIFTboy 7th, yourboy007, howAbout 7th, spanishsupafly 7th, Wild-ling #1, Kevin Nute, Occam’s Raptor, wrooster

42-40: Northman, raptortruther 7th, cease and sekkle, ikonn 7th

41-41: justsayin, d_1212 8th

40-42: New_Raps 9th, John S. MacDonald

39-43: Raptorfan2, Menashe 9th

38-44: Robin, moderate_observer, Dumplingzzz Mastezz

37-45: p00ka, Niagara_Dude

36-46: BTV, MrTonic 9th

35-47: bherbs

34-48: Phallic Megalith

32-50: Schwing and a Miss

Go Raps!”

If the community is correct, it seems there was some money to be won on the Raptors over/under.

We’ll see. Thank you once again to Done deal, this is such a fun thing to do every year.

Have a blessed day.