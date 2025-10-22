Tempo expected to hire new head coach Sandy Brondello

The Tempo will be hiring former New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello as per Howard Megdal.

Brondello was fired recently after losing 2-1 to eventual WNBA finalists Phoenix Mercury, but led the Liberty to a WNBA title in 2024.

This will be an exciting hire as a proven coach who has build a championship calibre team will seek redemption north of the border. The Tempo will be joining the league at a time when popularity is increasing, and boasts an ownership group consisting of household names such as Serena Willams and Lilly Singh.

This past season, the Las Vegas Aces established themselves as WNBA’s undisputed Goliath, spearheaded by the ever-so-dominant A’ja Wilson. There’s a clear favourite as the rest of the league competes for the crown jewel. Much anticipation around Tempo’s roster construction awaits as RR’s own Sarah Maat has suggested signing domestic talents like Aaliyah Edwards and Kia Nurse.

With the Raptors season starting today, the Blue Jays hosting the World Series, and Toronto’s inaugural WNBA season commencing when the city will be hosting its first-ever World Cup matches, the Tempo remains a part of Toronto’s booming pro sports scene.