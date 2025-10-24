Gameday: Bucks @ Raptors, October 24

It’s Game 2 of the young NBA season for the Toronto Raptors, and this time, they return home for their long-awaited Scotiabank Arena debut. After a commanding win on the road in Atlanta, the Raptors face a much bigger test — the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Bucks Outlook

Record: 1–0 | 6th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 124.3 (4th) | Defensive Rating: 112.1 (10th) | Net Rating: +12.1 (5th)

Milwaukee opened its season with a home win over the Washington Wizards — and it came with some added drama. Former Buck Khris Middleton, now a Wizard after being dealt for Kyle Kuzma, made sure his old team didn’t forget him, dropping 23 points in his Fiserv Forum return. Kuzma managed just 12 points in response, but Milwaukee got the last laugh with a victory.

As usual, Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Bucks, putting up a monster 37 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists. Six other Bucks joined him in double figures, showing off Milwaukee’s balanced offensive attack. Former Raptor Gary Trent Jr. served as the team’s secondary scorer with 17 points, while Cole Anthony and Ryan Rollins both narrowly missed double digits with nine apiece.

New addition Myles Turner struggled from the field (4-for-12, including 2-for-8 from three) but still contributed across the board with eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. With Damian Lillard now out of the picture, Kevin Porter Jr. earned the first start at point guard — but an early ankle injury forced him out of the game. He’s now been ruled out for the next two games.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 1–0 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 122.1 (7th) | Defensive Rating: 104.4 (2nd) | Net Rating: +17.7 (4th)

Toronto couldn’t have scripted a better start to the Brandon Ingram era. The Raptors dominated Atlanta 126–106, fueled by a blistering 45–28 third quarter that blew the game open.

RJ Barrett led the charge with 25 points — continuing the strong form he showed throughout the preseason — while Scottie Barnes added 22, building on the confidence he gained from his 31-point preseason finale against Brooklyn. Rookie Gradey Dick poured in 21 points off the bench, and every other starter chipped in at least 13. Even Jamal Shead reached double digits with 10 points, rounding out a balanced team performance.

But perhaps most impressive was Toronto’s defensive intensity. The Raptors’ aggressive, full-court pressure — led by Barnes and Ochai Agbaji — forced Trae Young to give up the ball early and often, setting the tone for a suffocating defensive effort.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Venue: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

Projected Starting Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

PG: Ryan Rollins

SG: AJ Green

SF: Gary Trent Jr.

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Myles Turner

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles (Right forearm strain) – Questionable

Ja’Kobe Walter (Illness) – Questionable

Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr. (Ankle) – Out

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Back) – Probable

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Milwaukee Bucks +1.5 (-105) +105 O 233.5 (-115) Toronto Raptors -1.5 (-115) -125 U 233.5 (-105) Odds as of October 24, 8:30 AM

