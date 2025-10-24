Quick Reaction: Bucks 122, Raptors 116

Ochai Agbaji –

The inaugural holder of the Cobra Battlestaff, awarded to the Raptors’ top defensive player each game. Agbaji’s night started with promise with a quick bucket but faded quickly, as he was largely removed from the rotation in the second half and saw little to no action after halftime.

Grade: C

Jonathan Mogbo –

Mogbo brought solid defensive energy in his brief first-half appearance. He logged just four minutes, stepping in as an emergency sub for Sandro Mamukelashvili after Poeltl’s early foul trouble. Despite the limited run, his effort and intensity stood out.

Grade: B+

Gradey Dick –

Dick found himself with plenty of open looks tonight — a welcome change after struggling last season to find shots in the starting lineup. Coming off the bench seems to have opened up more offensive opportunities for him. However, his minutes were again limited in the second half, with only a brief third-quarter stint.

Grade: C+

Jakob Poeltl –

Picked up two quick fouls within the opening three minutes but managed to stay disciplined the rest of the way, collecting his third only in the third quarter. A quiet outing overall, though he provided steady interior defence when available.

Grade: C-

Brandon Ingram –

A masterclass in efficient scoring from Ingram, who also drained his first official triple as a Raptor in the first half. Beyond his offensive brilliance, he continued to show encouraging defensive flashes — an area not typically highlighted in his game. Ingram’s two-way effort stood out once again.

Grade: A

Sandro Mamukelashvili –

Pressed into early duty after Poeltl’s foul trouble, Mamukelashvili started quietly but made his mark in the second half. He showcased impressive handles and footwork, earning free throws on a strong drive in the third before spinning into a smooth finish in the paint during the fourth.

Grade: C

Immanuel Quickley –

Quickley brought relentless energy on both ends — pushing the pace offensively and applying full-court pressure defensively. He opened the second half with his first three of the season, sparking the Raptors’ offence. His night was a tale of two halves: the first focused on playmaking, the second on scoring. However, a few costly mistakes late — including a missed wide-open layup and a turnover to the Bucks — dampened an otherwise strong outing.

Grade: A-

RJ Barrett –

Barrett came out hot offensively, doing most of his damage in the paint in classic fashion. His scoring cooled in the third quarter, but he came alive again in the fourth, stepping up as a needed shot-maker with Ingram on the bench. A steady, physical performance overall.

Grade: A

Scottie Barnes –

Came out aggressive, looking to score early with a mix of post-up fadeaways and strong drives. Barnes even sent Giannis to the floor on one highlight play and flexed after finishing through contact. Tasked with guarding Giannis for most of the night, Barnes held his own in a gruelling, physical matchup. A few tough misses at the rim aside, this was another strong, all-around performance from the Raptors’ franchise cornerstone.

Grade: B+

Jamal Shead –

Showed much-improved defensive focus and impressive burst off the dribble. Shead repeatedly got into the paint but struggled to finish, getting blocked twice at the rim. He’ll need to adjust — either with better shot angles or more kick-outs — but his pressure on the defence was a positive sign.

Grade: C

Jamison Battle –

A wild sequence defined his night — coughing up a bad turnover under the Raptors’ rim before immediately making amends with a steal on the very next play. Playing ahead of Ja’Kobe Walter was a surprise, but Battle rewarded that trust by knocking down all three of his three-point attempts. Performances like this can quickly climb you up the depth chart.

Grade: A+

Coach Darko Rajaković –

Rajaković ran an 11-man rotation in the first half, forced into adjustments after Poeltl’s early fouls. He managed minutes dynamically, though Agbaji and Dick’s second-half removal stood out. A few questionable calls went unchallenged early, and when he finally used one late — on a Poeltl blocking foul involving Gary Trent Jr. — it felt more out of desperation. Still, his in-game flexibility kept the Raptors competitive.

Grade: C+

PRESENTED BY VIVID SEATS

Take $20 off your first Vivid Seats order of $200+ using promo code RAPSREPUBLIC (new customers only, $200 USD minimum before taxes & fees)