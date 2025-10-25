905 select guards Hoggard, Pegues in G League Draft

AJ Hoggard and JP Pegues are the newest members of the Raptors 905.

The G League draft has come and gone, and the Raptors 905 came out of it with a pair of guards.

Mississauga’s team held two picks in the first round, selecting AJ Hoggard with the 10th overall selection and JP Pegues with the 22nd overall pick.

Former NBA Draft picks Dillon Jones and Tyler Smith headline the 2025 NBA G League Draft.



Check out the full list of selections! pic.twitter.com/Sw246rS6xK — NBA G League (@nbagleague) October 25, 2025

The 25-year-old Hoggard spent Summer League with the New Orleans Pelicans, following five years in college. Hoggard played four years under Tom Izzo at Michigan State before transferring to Vanderbilt for his final collegiate season.

In his four years at Michigan State, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound guard averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.9 steals while shooting 41.0 per cent from the field, 30.3 per cent from distance, and 74.7 per cent from the charity stripe.

Hoggard’s resume at Michigan State includes two honourable All-Big 10 mentions, while finishing as just one of five Spartans with at least 600 assists, and one of three Spartans to record 1,000 points, 500 assists and 300 rebounds in the past 30 years.

In his final season at Vanderbilt, Hoggard averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 assists (third in the SEC), 2.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 35.2 per cent from the field, 27.1 per cent from distance, and 73.4 per cent from the free throw line.

Welcome to the 905, A.J. Hoggard 🤝 pic.twitter.com/9RBYz9Td1u — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) October 25, 2025

Pegues spent three years at Furman before becoming one of the top transfers in the country, eventually choosing to play his senior season at Auburn last year.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard played in 95 career games with the Paladins, making all of his 66 starts in his final two seasons. In his junior campaign, he averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 42.0 per cent from the field and 36.2 per cent from behind the 3-point arc, claiming All-Southern Conference First Team at the end of the year.

Pegues is also a two-time SoCon All-Tournament Team selection, claiming the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award in 2023 after leading the Paladins to their first league title since 1980.