Here’s how the Raptors lost to the Bucks and how they can fix it

Samson Folk breaks down the Raptors loss to the Bucks.

From Samson’s gamer:

“This team needs contributions from everywhere. They will all season.

The Raptors tied the game up with 5:45 left to go, and did so on an and-1 from Barrett. Over Gary Trent Jr., no less. Sunrise. Sunset. Oh, the passage of time. I was hoping the passage of the next 5 minutes would be kind to the Raptors. Barrett, who had scored 19 points on 9/12 shooting, was quietly guiding them through murky waters.

It was a really sloppy run of play from the Raptors, and a run spearheaded by Quickley who left a handful of points on the rim and at the free throw line. He did well to wiggle middle and to extend plays, but the finishes weren’t there. Meanwhile, the Bucks were enjoying shot making from Anthony and Trent Jr. to extend the lead. It wasn’t even necessarily that the Bucks were getting better shots, they weren’t, they were just far better at hitting them. Barnes and Poeltl both had great looks in the paint and turned it into a turnover. It was a mess. Even when Ingram came back to bang a triple, it was immediately followed up by Anthony slicing middle and finding Trent Jr. for a corner triple.”

“Also, despite the lack of shot making late, the Raptors lost this game on the defensive end. They trended up on offense the longer the game went on, particularly in the halfcourt, but they were terrible at keeping tabs on the Bucks’ guards. Does it hurt to shoot 13/30 from the short mid-range? Sure, you want that to be better, and you also want less volume from there. What you really can’t have though, is the late addition to Bucks roster, on a minimum contract, Anthony, gaming you like he were Chris Paul. By the end it wasn’t even a consequence of the attention paid to Antetokounmpo. The Raptors were completely lost on guarding guards and ball screens.”

