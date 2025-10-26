Gameday:Raptors @ Mavericks, October 26

Back on the road go the Raptors after a frustrating home opener defined by missed opportunities at the free-throw line against the Milwaukee Bucks. This time, they face the struggling Dallas Mavericks — a team that stunned the basketball world less than a year ago by trading away Luka Doncic and has yet to recover from it.

Mavericks Outlook

Record: 0-2 | 13th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 95.2 (30th) | Defensive Rating: 115.8 (20th) | Net Rating: -20.6 (30th)

The post-Luka Doncic era is off to a rocky start for the Mavericks. After a 125-92 home blow-out to the San Antonio Spurs, followed by a 117-107 loss to the Washington Wizards — both teams that missed last year’s play-in — the questions are mounting. They’re also without Kyrie Irving, which isn’t an excuse when you’re being overpowered by teams in similar spots last season.

Interestingly, Anthony Davis is doing everything: he leads Dallas in points, rebounds, steals and blocks, and is second only to D’Angelo Russell (by 0.5) in assists. Still, the bigger issue: the starting five lacks a true point-guard creator, and rookie Cooper Flagg (the 2025 No.1 pick) has had flashes — 14 PPG, 7.5 RPG and 1 SPG — but only shoots 37% from the field and 33.3% from three. The hope: give D’Angelo Russell meaningful minutes (he’s averaged just ~12 per game through two contests) to spark the offence.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 1-1 | 6th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 116.5 (12th) | Defensive Rating: 110.6 (10th) | Net Rating: +5.9 (8th)

For the Toronto Raptors, the season opener ended in frustration — they led for long stretches but couldn’t close the deal due to sloppy free-throw shooting. A 2-0 start felt within reach. That said, the signs are mostly positive: Brandon Ingram had an even more efficient outing against the Bucks and sits firmly as the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. Immanuel Quickley looked sharper outside of a couple of late miscues, and Scottie Barnes held his own physically against Giannis Antetokounmpo. Meanwhile, RJ Barrett continues to score efficiently, and Jakob Poeltl is still waiting for his breakout game this year.

Rotation to watch: Will head coach Darko Rajaković lean into either Ja’Kobe Walter or Jamison Battle off the bench? Battle shot a perfect night from deep in his last outing — and Toronto could use the extra perimeter kick.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

Television: SN

Projected Starting Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

PG: Cooper Flagg

SG: Klay Thompson

SF: P.J. Washington

PF: Anthony Davis

C: Dereck Lively II

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles (Right forearm strain) – Questionable



Dallas Mavericks

Brandon Williams (Personal) – Out

Dante Exum (Knee) – Out

Daniel Gafford (Ankle) – Doubtful

Kyrie Irving (Knee) – Out



Lines

Team Spread Money Total Dallas Mavericks -1.5 (-110) -120 O 230.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +1.5 (-110) +100 U 230.5 (-110)

Odds as of October 26, 1:00 AM

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!

Presented by Betway