Murray-Boyles scores first career points

The 20-year-old is officially on the board.

It took four games, but Collin Murray-Boyles is finally on the board after scoring his first career bucket in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

CMB scores his first points in. the NBA as the roll-man. pic.twitter.com/M7dn9x0hAT — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) October 28, 2025

The ninth overall pick would not be done there, however, as in only six minutes, Murray-Boyles got up to 10 points to lead all Raptors scorers.

His second career bucket also came as the roll-man, then he nailed an open triple from the left wing, grabbed an open dunk, then sank a free throw after drawing a foul.

CMB with the three! pic.twitter.com/sJ0AUdLK72 — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) October 28, 2025

The 6-foot-7 forward showed a variety of ways to score during his collegiate career at South Carolina, shooting 66.9 per cent (168-of-251) at the rim, 71.2 per cent (37-of-52) as a cutter, and 50.9 per cent (27-of-53) as a pick-and-roll, roll-man.

This was all on display against the Spurs.

The 20-year-old averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 58.6 per cent from the field, 26.5 per cent from three, and 70.7 per cent from the free throw line last season with South Carolina.

Viewed as one of the best defenders in the 2025 draft class with his near 7-foot-1 wingspan, the Gamecocks had a +18.3 NET rating and a 105.7 defensive rating with Murray-Boyles on, and a 117.8 defensive rating with him off (97th percentile).

Murray-Boyles missed the first two games to start his rookie season with a right forearm strain, and made his debut Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks, putting up two rebounds after going 0-of-4 from the field.



