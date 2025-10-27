Raptors centre Poeltl exits vs. Spurs with lower back tightness

Early in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl exited the game with lower back tightness.

Early in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl exited the game with lower back tightness and did not return on Monday night.

The seven-footer and former San Antonio Spur played 24 minutes, going 1-for-6 from the field, adding two points, two rebounds and three fouls, as the seven-footer has been playing through a sore back to start the year.

Poeltl played a combined 68 minutes through the team’s first three games, including 19 on Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

To start the year, the 30-year-old is averaging 8.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and a whopping 5.3 personal fouls per game. The Austrian is also shooting 75.0 per cent from the field (13-of-22), and is yet to make a free throw (0-5) through four contests.

The sore back is an issue that has been plaguing Poeltl since training camp, as he missed a couple of preseason games because of the injury as well.