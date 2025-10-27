Raptors 905 announce training camp roster for 2025-26

The NBA G League season is less than two weeks away, thus the preparations have begun.

With the start of the 2025-26 NBA G League season less than two weeks away, the Raptors 905 have announced their roster heading into training camp.

Second-year head coach Drew Jones III will lead a 16-man group through camp, which opened on Monday.

The roster includes two-way players AJ Lawson, Chucky Hepburn and Alijah Martin, and will also feature returnees in Jared Rhoden, Quincy Guerrier, Tyreke Key and Lacey James. Rhoden, along with Lawson, led the 905 in scoring last season with 19.0 points per game. In 10 NBA games to end the 2024-25 campaign, Rhoden averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while on a two-way contract.

Canadians on the roster include Lawson (Brampton, Ont.), Guerrier (Montreal) and Jaden Bediako (Brampton, Ont.), who joined the 905 through local tryouts.

It will also include four affiliate players: David Roddy, Olivier Sarr, Tyson Degenhart, and Julian Reese. The quartet was reportedly signed to Exhibit 10 deals during Raptors camp — Degenhart joined Toronto during Summer League — and was waived prior to the start of the NBA season. Sarr played four pre-season games with the Raptors, highlighted by his game-winner against his younger brother Alex and the Washington Wizards. Reese was the last of the Ex. 10 players to join Toronto, signed and subsequently waived less than two weeks ago. The 22-year-old — younger brother of Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese — was a standout at Maryland, averaging 11.1 points and 7.6 rebounds across 134 games.

Meanwhile, Jarkel Joiner and former Raptors guard (and champion) Patrick McCaw join the 905 via trades with the College Park Skyhawks and Delaware Blue Coats, respectively. Rounding out the camp roster are guards A.J. Hoggard and JP Pegues, who the Raptors 905 selected through the 2025 NBA G League draft on Saturday.

The Raptors 905 open the G League’s 16-game Tip-Off tournament on Nov. 7, hosting the Skyhawks at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ont. The regular season will begin on Dec. 19.

The 905 went 13-21 in the 2024-25 regular season, including a season-ending five-game skid as they finished 14th in the Eastern Conference. It was an inauspicious end to what was shaping up to be a promising campaign early on. The 905 sat atop the East at points during the regular season, but lost momentum rapidly once mainstays like Jamison Battle, Lawson and Rhoden joined the Raptors for the end of the NBA season. Should the 905 maintain some consistency this year, expect a scrappy defensive bunch that will grind its way to offensive buckets — aiming to remain competitive for the full season.

Here is the full 16-man roster for 905 training camp: