Raptors defense gets exposed versus Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks

Raptors – 129 Mavericks – 139

Main Notes:

Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles returned to the lineup after missing the first two games for the Raptors. He finished with 0 points, 2 rebounds and 0/4 from the field in 13 minutes.

Scottie Barnes put up 33 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 steal in 33 minutes but it wasn’t enough.

Sandro Mamukelashvili added 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting in 21 minutes off the bench.

RJ Barrett scored 16 points on 13 shots.

Immanuel Quickley struggled on both ends of the floor tonight, shooting 5 of 16 from the field for 14 points and was a team low -15.

Jakob Poeltl also struggled tonight, scoring just four points, adding eight rebounds, and was -15 in 19 minutes of action.

The Raptors gave up 70 points in the paint to the Mavericks, including nine straight dunks in the 3rd quarter.

Cooper Flagg had a breakout performance, scoring 22 points on 14 shots, including a poster dunk on Mamu.

Anthony Davis added 25 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks in 34 minutes of play, on 14 shots.

D’Angelo Russell added 24 points and six assists in 24 minutes of action.

The Mavericks had three players score in double figures off their bench.

Next up: The Raptors will take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday. The Spurs are coming off a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Let’s see what happens!