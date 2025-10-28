The Raptors are Confused & CMB the Wemby Stopper

From Louis’ piece:

“Because the team is asking for such wild defensive performances, players who are unable to perform in this system are being sidelined. Gradey Dick is seeing his minutes dwindle. I’m sure he’d be far more comfortable defensively if he weren’t 30 feet away from the rim reaching for the ball in space. That’s like trying to fight Darth Vader without any pants on. Or a lightsaber. But instead Dick isn’t playing despite offering plenty of offensive punch, largely because of his defensive struggles, even as all of his teammates are struggling on defence. Coaches need to coach to the players they have.”

“Murray-Boyles re-entered the game in the third, tipped in a Shead lob. He was also crossed out of his shoes in the open floor by Wembanyama. Magnet hands and bull strength can only carry you so far against sheer lunacy. Although it can work okay sometimes; later in the third he saw Wembanyama too deep in the paint guarding him, so he drove him under the rim, gathered through his body, and drew two free throws. It was one of two times on the night that the Raptors showed no fear at his presence in the paint. (RJ Barrett had the other moment, hitting a hook over him.)

Murray-Boyles hit a triple on the next offensive possession, then forced a miss in the paint on the following defensive possession. He was everywhere. In the fourth, he stripped Wembanyama above the break and forced a travel from a guard on the next possession. He forced another turnover guarding Wembanyama on the roll on the following possession, and the breakaway dunk pulled Toronto to within eight. He hit yet another triple a few minutes later, his third of the night.

Then he stripped (or blocked?) Castle on a drive, and got cooked a few times guarding Wembanyama in isolation. That’s life. He was spectacular, contributing in a multiplicity of ways on both sides of the court. Once again, Toronto wasn’t going to win this one. The Raptors’ defence is too atrocious, and the Spurs are too good. But Murray-Boyles at least gave viewers something to watch.”

Have a blessed day.