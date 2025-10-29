Quick Reaction: Rockets 139, Raptors 121

Immanuel Quickley

Quickley’s defence continues to show real improvement in transition, where his aggression forced a turnover early. Early in the first quarter, he stood his ground impressively when Jabari Smith Jr. tried to post him up, showcasing added strength and discipline. Offensively, however, it was a rough night — his trademark floater deserted him, missing a few he normally converts with ease. Quickley still hasn’t quite found his rhythm on that end of the floor. And then the defence collapsed late, allowing plenty of blowbys on closeouts.

Grade: B-

RJ Barrett

Outside of his perimeter shooting, Barrett didn’t make a major impact tonight. He hit a few key threes but struggled to influence other areas of the game. He briefly left for the locker room midway through the third quarter but fortunately returned before the end of the frame. Easily his worst outing so far, as he has been Mr.reliable prior to this game.

Grade: D

Brandon Ingram

Ingram started the game with a questionable perimeter foul on Jabari Smith Jr., but he quickly redeemed himself by scoring Toronto’s first five points. The strong first-quarter trend continues — Ingram has been consistently setting the tone early. He was perfect from the field until his eighth attempt, finally missing just before halftime. Unlike the San Antonio matchup, Ingram maintained his scoring touch throughout the entire game, serving as Toronto’s most reliable offensive option.

Grade: A

Scottie Barnes

Barnes bounced back in a big way after his off-night in San Antonio. His three-point shot was locked in again, especially in the second quarter where he buried three triples. Barnes’ confidence and energy helped spark Toronto’s offense, showing excellent resilience and poise.

Grade: A

Jamal Shead

Shead had one standout moment — a smooth step-back three midway through the first quarter. Beyond that, his night was defined by aggressive drives that too often ended with blocked shots. While his penetration remains a positive sign, he must improve his finishing at the rim to stay effective.

Grade: D

Gradey Dick

A quiet outing. Dick stayed in the rotation this time but failed to make an impact on either end. Toronto could’ve used his shooting to open the floor, but he never found a rhythm.

Grade: F

Ja’Kobe Walter

Walter had a subdued first half but brought a noticeable burst of energy in the third quarter when he replaced the injured Barrett. His defensive hustle and transition play helped momentarily cut into Houston’s lead. Unfortunately, that spark didn’t last long, and the rest of his minutes were largely uneventful.

Grade: D-

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Mamukelashvili started strong with four quick points in the opening quarter. However, when Boyles picked up his fourth foul early in the third, coach Rajaković went with Mogbo instead of returning to Sandro — a curious decision. While he provided some scoring, he struggled to secure rebounds, which hurt Toronto badly on a night without Poeltl.

Grade: C

Collin Murray-Boyles

Boyles battled admirably in the post against a much bigger Alperen Şengün, showing surprising strength and defensive composure. His developing three-point shot continues to be an encouraging sign for a player once labeled a non-shooter. Still, his lack of size as a center was evident, and he simply couldn’t compete on the boards against Houston’s frontcourt.

Grade: B+

Jonathan Mogbo

Inserted for Boyles early in the third after foul trouble, Mogbo had a quiet and largely ineffective stint. He wasn’t able to provide the defensive or rebounding boost Toronto needed.

Grade: F

Ochai Agbaji

Agbaji got first-half minutes but made little impact and was pulled from the rotation entirely in the second half. His inconsistency continues to be a concern.

Grade: F

Darko Rajaković

Rajaković tried to push the right buttons — benching Agbaji, giving Mogbo some run, and shuffling rotations — but nothing seemed to work. With Poeltl unavailable, the lack of frontcourt depth and size was glaring, and Toronto simply couldn’t compensate.

Grade: C-

Three Takeaways