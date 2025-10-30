The Raptors are asking their forwards to save them – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath detail the latest in the Raptors world. With a quick stop from Blake Murphy.

From Louis’ piece:

“I am on record as a believer in Rajakovic’s coaching. But this has not been a good start to the season for anyone, himself included.

A 1-4 record isn’t the end of the world. Toronto is facing a hellacious schedule, and it’s not like this team was supposed to compete with the league’s best. But it’s the way these losses are coming. The defence needs solving. At this point, my guess is as good as yours about from where that solution is going to come.

“The problem was our execution in those [double-teaming] situations tonight,” explained Rajakovic after the game when I asked him if the breakdowns after aggressive doubles need to result in a more conservative scheme.

“We’ve just got to have more urgency,” said Barnes after the game. “Some teams that aren’t good in transition, they’re good against us.”

Toronto needs change. It has talent, perhaps not as much as the best teams, but enough to be competitive. But the system isn’t working in ways that empower said talent. There are mistakes being made up and down the roster, including on the bench. Something needs to improve, or the team will find its way to the bottom of the standings quickly in a year that finally sees the franchise trying to win. When you’re trying to lose, it’s easy to stay together. What about now?

Now it’s time for Rajakovic and company to face it’s most difficult test since taking over the team: Can the team stay together facing real adversity? And can the team find answers to the problems that are plaguing it?”

The Raptors are up against it. But, we sure love yapping about them.

