Raptors improve defensively against a depleted Cavs roster

The Cavs, well, weren’t quite the Cavs.

They were missing their All-Stars in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, the red-hot Sam Merrill, and big man Jarrett Allen. The Raptors were spared against competing against a Jarrett Allen-Evan Mobley double big lineup, and took full advantage en route to a 112-101 victory.

This was an NBA Cup game, but its significance was overshadowed by the magnitude of Game 6 of the World Series happening in Toronto.



This game had a bit of a feel of a competitive pre-season game (though much of what happens early in the regular season can be experimentation). After the Raps established their 10-plus point leads in the first half, Cleveland established their own 10-point lead briefly in the third.

But the Raptors’ climb back – and spirited effort to do so – towards re-establishing their lead was inspiring despite it being against a depleted Cavs roster. Some of what the Raps have been trying to do defensively finally started working.

Jamal Shead guarded Mobley in the third. As the latter got the ball, Ochai Agbaji aggressively came to help, prompting Mobley to attempt a post-entry pass. That got picked off, fuelling a transition offensive possession.

Towards the end of the end game, with the Raps up 100-94, Hunter and Mobley attempted a pick-and-roll. RJ Barrett switched onto Hunter and harassed him in the corner. Buying time allowed Scottie Barnes to come over and get a steal.



But forcing two of these 13 turnovers didn’t pop out on the box score, and they also forced missed shots. Barrett, who had 20 points on an efficient shooting night, had a defensive play at the end of the third that epitomized the aggressive-pressure-defence-fuels-offence play this team has been aspiring towards.

He applied full court pressure as the Cavs inbounded the ball. He picked up Dean Wade early, played pestering point-of-attack defence on him, and forced him to miss at the rim. Then, Barrett gunned it down the floor, passed to IQ, got the ball back at the top of the arc, and splashed a triple (one of his three-for-five 3-pointers of the night).

The Raps’ offence has been a positive even throughout their loses. This was capitalized by Jamison Battle’s perfect six-for-six 3-point shooting. His two 3s in the third quarter ignited the Raps to get out of its 10-point deficit. He then continued to be perfect from downtown in the final frame, going three-for-three – his first one off a pump fake and side step after setting a ghost screen.



Battle’s huge chasedown block on Luke Travers was a highlight reel, but like the two turnovers forced above, it was the defensive recognition that mattered. Battle recognized Travers shaking from the corner, didn’t bite on the fake handoff, and rejected him as he knew Travers would keep the ball and attempt a lay-up. The Raps actually lost 20-13 in stocks this game.

Last night, the Raps defied a trend consistent throughout their four-straight losses: allowing over 120 points. The Cavs also defied a trend as they attempted 31 shots at the rim – a deviation for a team averaging the third-fewest shots within five feet of the league (22.8 per game). Mobley, who has expanded his shooting range, shot eight-for-10 at the rim and led all scorers with 29 points. The Raps’ defence held De’Andre Hunter scoreless at the rim and Jaylon Tyson had three makes there.



The Raps will look to build on the small gains they’ve made defensively as they back to Scotiabank Arena to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. This will be in the shadows of what will be a momentous, perhaps historic, Game 7 of the World Series.