Raptors rule out Jakob Poeltl, Jamal Shead listed as questionable vs. Grizzlies

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out starting center Jakob Poeltl one day ahead of their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies due to the lower back injury he suffered against the San Antonio Spurs.

Through four games this season, Poeltl has struggled to find his rhythm. His best showing came in the season opener against the Atlanta Hawks, where he posted 14 points and six rebounds. Overall, he’s averaging just 6.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 23 minutes per game, shooting an efficient 59.1 percent from the field but going 0-for-5 from the free-throw line. It’s been a slow start for Poeltl following a career year in which he averaged 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and a career-best 67.4 percent from the stripe—production that earned him a four-year, $104 million extension this past offseason.

In addition to Poeltl’s absence, the Raptors have listed Jamal Shead as questionable due to illness. That’s another potential setback for Toronto, as the sophomore guard is coming off his most productive outing of the season. Against Atlanta, Shead logged a season-high 21 minutes, grabbed seven rebounds, and tied his season-best with three made field goals. With Immanuel Quickley still struggling to find his offensive footing, Shead’s energy and defense have been valuable off the bench.

Should Shead be unable to suit up, rookie Chucky Hepburn could be in line to make his official NBA debut. The first-year guard impressed during preseason, averaging 7.4 points in just over 13 minutes per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 50 percent from three. His composure and shooting touch could earn him an opportunity in a depleted Raptors rotation.