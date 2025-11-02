Gameday: Grizzlies @ Raptors, November 2nd

The Memphis Grizzlies are in town for a matchup against the Toronto Raptors, and both teams find themselves in similar positions so far this season. Memphis has also found themselves with internal conflict that has resulted in their franchise superstar Ja Morant being suspended for a game. So with a de-fanged Grizzlies next up on the schedule, Toronto will have another game with the odds tipped in their favor against another hampered team.

Grizzlies Outlook

Record: 3-3 | 9th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.0 (24th) | Defensive Rating: 116.0 (20) | Net Rating: -3.0 (21st)

As a whole, Memphis has been underwhelming this season. During the off-season they traded Desmond Bane, a player whose shooting and secondary creation provided a necessary spark to their offense and this year they are seeing the ramifications of their decisions. Even with Morant in the lineup, they have struggled to create consistent good looks on offense, and outside of Morant, their perimeter creation is very limited.

A bright spot for Memphis this season has been the emergence of rookie guard Cedric Coward. Through 6 games this season, Coward is posting averages of 15.5 points per game on a remarkable 74 true-shooting percentage and he’s also shooting 52.4 percent from downtown. Former defensive player of the year Jaren Jackson Jr could spell problems for Toronto as well tonight. He is a deceptively quick driver, who knows how to knife his way to the rim and finish over the top of defenders. With Morant out, he will be the focal point of Memphis’ offense tonight.

Jackson Jr. is averaging 17.2 points per game this season on 63.2 true-shooting and he has a fairly versatile shot diet, especially for a player at his position. While he is not a sniper from behind the arc, he is more than capable of punishing you from there if given the opportunity. His best skill offensively is his touch on shots around the rim, he has a great floater with both hands, so help will be needed on his drives in order to contain him.

Memphis is not a strong rebounding team, so this should help aid some of the issues Toronto’s lack of size at the center position has created as well.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 2-4 | 11th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.9 (16th) | Defensive Rating: 118.4 (25th) | Net Rating: -3.5 (23rd)

Coming off of their win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which was just their second win of the season, Toronto has a chance to build some momentum with a two-game winning streak. As mentioned previously, Memphis is banged up, and Toronto has more than enough talent to handle this team tonight.

Memphis’ backcourt defensively should be easily exploited by Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, even with Jackson Jr. on the backline. Despite the disappointing results this season, Toronto has shown that they have a viable offense in which multiple players can contribute.

Toronto’s intense ball pressure may also work more effectively against Memphis’ backcourt which does not feature any notable ball handlers. Tonight is as easy as it will get this season when it pertains to opposing backcourts, and if Quickley and Barrett can’t be stout defensively against them then that will be a cause for concern.

Toronto should win tonight just off of pure talent, Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes have been incredible offensively this season, and although they are facing a former defensive player of the year, they will still have ample opportunity to attack other players on the floor in good spots.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Venue: Rocket Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Memphis Grizzlies

PG: Javon Small

SG: Kentavious Caldwall-Pope

SF: Jaylen Wells

PF: Jaren Jackson Jr.

C: Jock Landale

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Collin Murray-Boyles

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Out

Jamal Shead (Illness) – Questionable

Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome (Calf) – Out

Zach Edey (Ankle) – Out

Brandon Clarke (Knee) – Out

Scotty Pippen Jr. (Toe) – Out

Ja Morant (Suspension) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Memphis Grizzlies +5.5 (-110) +180 O 238.5 (-115) Toronto Raptors -5.5 (-110) -220 U 238.5 (-105)

Odds as of November 2nd

