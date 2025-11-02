Should The Raptors Trade for JA MORANT?

Ja Morant’s days in Memphis might be numbered, and the Raptors know plenty about acquiring a distressed star.

But could they, should they and will they are three very different questions. Zulfi Sheikh tries to make sense of whether or not the Raptors might go after Ja Morant.

What do y’all think? Is Ja Morant worth the potential headache, or could the Raptors offer him a clean slate to revitalize his career? Would you or would you not trade for Ja Morant? Let me know down below.