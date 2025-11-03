Raptors shut down Grizzles in resounding defensive win

After a few lackluster efforts to start the season, the Toronto Raptors are muscling up down low and making adjustments.

The Raptors were outrebounded for four straight games after their season-opening victory over the Atlanta Hawks but have now put together back-to-back winning efforts on glass. Their defensive rotations were also visibly more connected in a 117-104 win over the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.

Collin Murray-Boyles jumped Grizzles the second they managed to shake their initial checks. Scottie Barnes flew in from the weak side to pick off passes and stuff shots. Anytime the Memphis’ offence started to find the sparks of an advantage, Toronto was quick to smother it – a welcome improvement from their abysmal start.

Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles LOCKED UP the Grizzlies tonight.



Why those 2 are the lynchpin for this team defensively + recapping a fun game! pic.twitter.com/XohloaTMl0 — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) November 3, 2025

RJ Barrett sleepwalked (cut, drove, hammered a put-back) his way to 27 points, adding six rebounds and six assists. Brandon Ingram was his silky-smooth self while scoring 26 and Barnes had 19 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and five blocks. All-around impact from No. 4.

Meanwhile, the Grizzles were without Morant, suspended due to this. Their offence was listless against the Raptors’ improved rotations without their dynamic star guard.

The Raptors ran a clean sideline out of bounds play a couple minutes into the game, with Collin Murray-Boyles setting a back screen for Immanuel Quickley. The rookie easily caught above the break while Brandon Ingram set a symmetrical back screen for RJ Barrett on the weak side. Murray-Boyles easily found Barrett streaking to the hoop for an open jam.

It also helped that Barnes hit his 3s – an open corner look and a couple trailer 3s from the top of the floor. But he still banged down low. The brawny forward spun hard to the hoop and missed an initial left-handed attempt but swallowed up the offensive board and deposited the second chance. He later slipped a screen and once again tossed in his own miss in the second quarter. The next trip down he did the same after missing a lefty hook but this time found Barrett for an open 3 instead. Barnes had five offensive rebounds in the game, second only to Murray-Boyles’ six.

Magneto was marvellous

After missing his first three triples, Murray-Boyles drew a half-closeout from Javon Small, pumped, and took it straight down the lane for tough finish. He scored again at the hoop in transition on the next possession. Then he dunked for his third straight bucket, with Ingram running off a Chicago action and lobbing the small-ball centre. Jamal Shead made a nice baseline cut in an attempt to remove the weak-side help on the play.

Murray-Boyles tipped out an o-board and Barrett got it back to him with a slick behind-the-back pass for an open dunk. But Santi Aldama got away with basket interference to prevent the highlight.

The 20-year-old also made great reads as help defender and often managed to get his meaty mitts on the ball with a game-high three steals and five deflections. He also finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

In the fourth quarter Murray-Boyles rolled hard for a strong finish and had a big two-handed dunk after collecting his own miss driving off the catch.

The man is really Magneto pic.twitter.com/n8KaqWaQp2 — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) November 3, 2025

Bucket-getter Brandon

Ingram was aggressive getting inside in this game wiggling around Grizzlies down low for two straight finesse finishes queuing a Memphis timeout late in the first half.

After Ingram made back-to-back baskets to start the second. First Murray-Boyles found him diving to the hoop off a back screen then he drew a DeMar DeRozan-esque and-1 after getting Jock Landale to bite on a pump fake.

And in the final quarter, Ingram had a beautiful highlight-reel bucket.

Ingram continues to run off a ton of wide pin downs and Chicago actions out of the corner and Iverson actions above the break. Anytime he is freed up for an easy look he’s often able to cash in. But it’s Ingram’s ability to create and convert shots off the dribble that’s the biggest breath of fresh air for this Raptors offence.

Toronto’s halfcourt offence currently ranks 11th in the NBA at 99.5 points per 100 possessions. It’s been only seven games, but the last time the Raptors’ halfcourt offence was this good compared to the league was the 2018-19 season. Ingram’s been a big part of their success here so far and could improve further as he continues to adapt to Toronto’s system.