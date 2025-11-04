Raptors 905 announce basketball operations and coaching changes

There have been some changes to the Raptors 905 that were announced yesterday, pertaining to their coaching and front office staff. Scott Brown Jr. who has been with the Raptors 905 since 2023, has been promoted to Assistant General Manager, and Zach Marcus, a director of Scouting and Analytics at Duke University has joined second-year Head Coach Drew Jones’ coaching staff.

Brown Jr. got his start with the Raptors 905 as the Manager of Basketball Operations, and now he has moved higher in the front office. Brown Jr. has a Master’s degree from Temple University in Athletic Administration, and a Bachelor’s degree from Lock Haven in Sports Administration.

Marcus spent 11 seasons with the Duke Men’s basketball program, most recently serving as their Director of Scouting and Analytics, and he has a Bachelor’s degree in Public Policy from Duke University as well.

With the Raptors 905 opening the 16-game Tip-Off tournament this Friday, they have made two valuable improvements to their organization that will help them throughout this season.

The Raptors 905 had a record of 13-21 last season, so they will be looking to improve upon that mark this year. They will have some new faces in Chucky Hepburn and Alijah Martin, and they will be looking for these young players to contribute to the improvement of this team. They open the season on Friday, November 7th, against the College Park Skyhawks