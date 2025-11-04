Scottie Barnes leaves game, returns after negative x-ray

During tonight’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Raptors forward Scottie Barnes went to the locker room after suffering an injury to his left thumb. Barnes rushed back to the locker room and was diagnosed with a left thumb strain.

After initial X-Rays were negative, Barnes was able to return to the game. With 13 points and 4 assists in the first half, as well as playing outstanding defense, it was a relief that Barnes avoided major injury here and was able to continue playing.

Raptors Republic’s Samson Folk recently spoke highly of Barnes in a recent piece when he said

Barnes is far too talented to never get on ball reps, yes, but he’s also far too good a finisher, too big, too strong, to never be asked to set screens and roll with gumption towards the cup. His usage as a screener has gone way up from last season, and so too has his finishing. It’s not even necessarily about how he’s finished there — because he’s gone up against some of the biggest frontcourts in the NBA in the first stretch of the season — but rather that the Raptors have a clear idea on some of his usage and how they can utilize his skillset. Not to mention the trickle down effect of Barnes being much more than a scorer, but a downhill facilitator after the catch.

