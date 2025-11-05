Raptors make short work of the Bucks to extend their win-streak

The game opened with hot shooting from both sides in a sort of anything you can do I can do situation. Scottie Barnes hit two threes, RJ Barrett knocked in a triple, but Milwaukee’s shooters AJ Green and Gary Trent Jr matched it. There has been a lot of talk about Quickley’s slow start to the season, and rightfully so, but he came out tonight with an early six points, including an and one layup at the rim.

Jakob Poeltl’s presence was felt immediately during his return, he was setting bruising screens, and active on the glass as well early, he also wasn’t moving as slowly as he was earlier this year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was quiet in the early minutes with Poeltl and Barnes on the floor, Barnes did well fronting him and denying him, but when they left the floor and were replaced by Sandro Mamukelashvilli and Collin Murray-Boyles, Antetokounmpo began to impose his will in the paint. Even when they crowded him he muscled them out of the way and got an and one layup to go and flexed after. After breaking out to an early lead, Milwaukee went on a 9-0 run to knot the game up at 24.

Barnes was incredible to close the opening period. His anticipation on defense plus the amount of ground he was able to cover were fantastic. He had an insane play where he helped in the gap on a drive, then closed out on Taurean Prince and then spun around and blocked his three-point shot. He pushed the ball in transition which created shots and he also got in the middle of the Bucks zone and knocked down a mid-range jumper before the quarter closed, a true do-it-all player.

Milwaukee’s offense without Antetokounmpo predictably struggled, they couldn’t get paint touches and Toronto’s close outs were strong.

Poeltl set a ball screen for Barrett, rolled to the rim and baptized Cole Anthony at the basket. If there were any indicator that his back was feeling better, then this was it. Quickley’s scoring also looked better tonight, less random flailing at the rim, more controlled probing and waiting for moments to get off floaters or knock down an open three. Milwaukee’s offense with Antetokounmpo off the floor was brutal and the longer he sat, the more in control Toronto was.

Toronto led 16-5 in fastbreak points late in the second quarter, Jamal Shead was passing well in transition and did well pushing the ball and finding guys on the interior.

Ingram’s mid-range shotmaking was outstanding, it didn’t matter if he had to shoot it after picking the ball up or if he did a hesitation move into it, the ball found the bottom of the net no matter what. Barrett was also brilliant in the first half with 15 points. He put in plenty of threes, and he took full advantage of Toronto’s fast break possessions. He just always found a way to linger in open space, or be in the right position on a fastbreak to get himself good looks. As the first half was coming to a close, Toronto had an amazing sequence. Barrett hit a three, and then pinned a layup from Ryan Rollins on the glass, and then Mamukelashvilli knocked down a three on the next possession to extend Toronto’s lead to 19(73-54).

In the second half it was more of the same, Milwaukee was clearly spent after their grueling game against Indiana the night before and Toronto kept their foot on the gas. Toronto got nice contributions from their bench unit to close out this game. Mamukelashvilli poured in 15 points, with 3 three-pointers, Gradey Dick, whose minutes have fluctuated this season, took full advantage of his time and dropped 14 points with 3 three-pointers of his own.

Mamukelashvilli is showing why he was worthy of Darko Rajakovic’s praise before the season began, his shooting was superb, but his ability to screen, and find his way into open space, and be a connector with the ball is wonderful. Dick also moved the ball well last night, despite not recording an assist, his movement attacking closeouts, getting paint touches, and kicking the ball out opened things up for his teammates. His gravity as a shooter was on full display and he often uses that as a way to get to the basket as well, which led him to 6 free throws last night.

Toronto’s wins against Cleveland and Memphis were good, but both those teams were without their best players. Last night was a true test and a chance for redemption against a team led by an MVP level player, who already beat you previously. With this win the Raptors are 4-4, back to .500 and with momentum as a unit. Next up is a rematch against their opening night opponent, the Atlanta Hawks, and a chance to keep this win-streak going.