Why Sandy Brondello is the perfect coach for the Toronto Tempo

There are plenty of reasons why a two-time WNBA champion coach, with 27 years combined experience both on the court and behind the clipboard in top women’s basketball league in the world, and a decorated international career, is the right person to coach the Toronto Tempo.

Tempo general manager Monica Wright Rogers called Sandy Brondello “one of the greatest coaches in WNBA history,” at the press conference that introduced her as the Tempo’s first-ever head coach in Toronto on Tuesday. But Brondello herself gave the best answer as to why she’s the woman for the job when asked to describe what kind of coach she is:

“A pretty good one, I think,” Brondello quipped in front of a small theatre of assembled media.

Born and raised in Mackay, Australia, Brondello continued that she’s “had so many different experiences with some of the best players in the world – look, I’m someone that wants to keep learning, and I’ve learned a lot from those players.

“But being a former player, I think that’s kind of helped me. People talk about ‘I’m a players’ coach’ I suppose, if you want to say it in that regard. I understand what the players are going through, so I think that gives me an insight. But I also know how to get the best out of them and how to build chemistry.”

Brondello also added when asked about her vision for the team’s culture that “It’s not my culture. It’s not Monica’s culture. Obviously, we have a vision for what our identity should look like. But when we have players, which we don’t have at the moment, we want to have a culture that’s the players’ culture. You know, what kind of legacy do they want to leave behind?”

Brondello expressing her intention to empower her future Tempo players aligns with self-determination theory – that dictates that autonomy better fosters motivation and personal growth – which is often promoted in modern sports psychology. This approach is one of the multiple reasons that she is set to be a strong leader the Tempo, along with being a “pretty good” coach.

Brondello was sought after by multiple WNBA franchises in the market for bench bosses this offseason. Understandably so, considering she holds the best coaching records in both Phoenix Mercury (150-108) and New York Liberty (107-53) history, along with the second-most WNBA playoff wins all time. Brondello said that a few teams made her formal offers – presumably the Dallas Wings and Seattle Storm. She essentially had her pick of the litter, including an enticing situation in Dallas that boasts a promising young roster led by 2025 Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers. She chose Toronto.

“I had a few options there, but in the end, I was really intrigued about starting from the very beginning and building something with really good people and in a different country, said Brondello. “This is Canada’s team and I thought that would be very exciting. And I’m up for every challenge. You know I’ve, like you said, I’ve won a few championships there, but I think this is just a little different situation. Obviously, that a lot of the players now are free agents.

“Yes, we’ll be an expansion team, but hopefully, summer in Toronto is pretty special I hear. So hopefully we can get some pretty special players to represent, obviously the Tempo.”

Champion. All-Star. Dedicated to the game.



Get to know our head coach Sandy

Brondello.

A coach as established as Brondello, with a consistent winning track record and a positive reputation around the league, will undoubtedly help the Tempo attract free agents in what is set to be the most fruitful class in WNBA history.

With the players and league negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement right after a new, $200-million media rights deal was signed, most of the league’s top veterans have lined up their free agency with this offseason as salaries are expected to soar.

Wright Rogers certainly thinks Brondello will draw talent north.

“I had commenced my head coaching search in mid-July and had cast a really wide net and really was focused on having a head coach that, number one, would attract free agents,” said Wright Rogers.

“That would allow us to take advantage of the space that we’re in right now, as a franchise. Number two, WNBA experience was something that I just couldn’t shake that feeling to want someone that knows this league, that wouldn’t have a huge learning curve. Especially with us being an expansion franchise in a new country. And so as I went through that search, I really got to a final list, and then something happened in New York, and we were able to have a crack at one of the best coaches in WNBA history. And I took a swing and definitely knew that there would be other teams. Obviously, you would be unwise to not try and land her.

“And with the ownership group that we have, with the leadership group that we have, we just put our best foot forward, and we were ourselves. And I think being ourselves, that aligned with Sandy’s core values and just made a perfect fit.”

Historically, expansion franchises don’t often succeed out of the gate. But last year’s Golden State Valkyries were an exception, posting a winning record and making the playoffs. Considering the circumstances and Brondello’s resume, it appears the Tempo will also look to get off to a quick start. She even channeled Masai Ujiri.

“I mean, the goal is to bring a championship to Toronto,” said Brondello. “That hasn’t changed. My narrative hasn’t changed. I like winning.”

Learning to play the sport of basketball as a kid – and honing the jump shot that wound up making Brondello a top ten three-point shooter in WNBA history – she hooped on a makeshift grass court her father built on their rural property. She told an Australian newspaper that “you couldn’t do a layup because you’d get taken out by the water tank.” It’s safe to say Brondello knows a thing or two about starting from scratch.

Now nearly half a century later, armed with all the wisdom and ability, and in another commonwealth country on the other side of the world, Brondello will once again have the opportunity to build a lasting legacy from the ground up.