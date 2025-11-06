Jonathan Mogbo assigned to Raptors 905

The 24-year-old is headed to the G-League ahead of season tip-off.

Jonathan Mogbo has been assigned to the Raptors 905 ahead of the G-League season tip-off tomorrow night.

The Toronto Raptors have assigned Jonathan Mogbo to the 905. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) November 6, 2025

The move comes after the 24-year-old Florida native has seen his minutes cut drastically this season, falling from 20.4 minutes per game last season to just 5.5 minutes per game to start this year. The additions of Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles has left little room in the frontcourt for Mogbo and so he will get a chance to prove himself in the G-League.

So far this season, Mogbo is averaging just 1.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game and has received two DNPs.

Mogbo spent 12 games with the 905 last year, averaging 30.3 mins and putting up 12.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. Last season, playing with the 905 provided Mogbo with the minutes and reps necessary to accelerate his development, as Ian wrote about here.

The 905 are looking to bounce back after a tumultuous season, as Raptors Republic’s Zulfi Sheikh wrote about here:

The 905 went 13-21 in the 2024-25 regular season, including a season-ending five-game skid as they finished 14th in the Eastern Conference. It was an inauspicious end to what was shaping up to be a promising campaign early on. The 905 sat atop the East at points during the regular season, but lost momentum rapidly once mainstays like Jamison Battle, Lawson and Rhoden joined the Raptors for the end of the NBA season. Should the 905 maintain some consistency this year, expect a scrappy defensive bunch that will grind its way to offensive buckets — aiming to remain competitive for the full season.

The addition of Mogbo should benefit the 905, and be a good opportunity for the 2024 31st overall pick to get minutes that the Raptors can’t currently provide him.

The Raptors 905 kick off their season tomorrow with a home matchup against the College Park Skyhawks at 7:30pm ET.