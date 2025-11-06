Raptors 905 waive James, Pegues, while Rhoden opts to sign for Paris

The Raptors 905 has finalized their roster for the 2025-2026 campaign.

The Raptors 905 have made their cuts after wrapping up training camp, finalizing their roster ahead of the team’s Nov. 7 opener against the College Park Skyhawks.

The team said goodbye to big man Lacey James and first-round G League Draft choice JP Pegues, while Jared Rhoden opted to sign with EuroLeague squad Paris.

The latter played in 26 games for Mississauga’s squad last year, including 17 starts, and averaged 19.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.7 per cent from the field, 39.3 per cent from distance (5.4 attempts), and 64.8 per cent from the line.

The 26-year-old was also on a two-way contract last season, competing in 10 games for the big club and putting up 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

With his on-ball skill, experience, and strength, Rhoden certainly would have been one of the best players on the team, if not in the league. The 905 still owns the rights to the 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard.

James was also on the 905 last season, playing in 11 games late in the year after the 905’s roster was plucked by the big team amid injuries, joining through the G League’s player pool.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound big man made six starts and averaged 4.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 46.8 per cent from the field (22-for-47), 33.3 per cent from beyond the 3-point line (2-for-6), and 37.5 per cent from the free throw line (3-for-8).

Pegues was recently selected 22nd overall in the recent G League draft, but finds himself as the odd man out in a deep guard rotation.

The almost 23-year-old spent three years at Furman before becoming one of the top transfers in the country, eventually choosing to play his senior season at Auburn last year.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard played in 95 career games with the Paladins, making all of his 66 starts in his final two seasons. In his junior campaign, he averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 42.0 per cent from the field and 36.2 per cent from behind the 3-point arc, claiming All-Southern Conference First Team at the end of the year.

Pegues is also a two-time SoCon All-Tournament Team selection, claiming the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award in 2023 after leading the Paladins to their first league title since 1980.

The season-opening roster is as follows:

Guards: Chucky Hepburn (two-way), Alijah Martin (two-way), AJ Hoggard, Jarkel Joiner, and Tyreke Key.

Wings/Forwards: A.J. Lawson (two-way), David Roddy, Patrick McCaw, Quincy Guerrier, and Tyson Degenhart.

Bigs: Olivier Sarr, Julian Reese, and Jaden Bediako.

Jonathan Mogbo has also been assigned to the 905 for presumably Friday’s season opener.