Gameday: Raptors @ Hawks, November 7

After meeting in the opening game of the season, the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks are back at it.

This matchup, however, comes in the form of the NBA Cup, where both teams are 1-0 and top the group. The winner of this one between the pair of overall 4-4 squads will have a solid chance to win the group and advance in the tournament, something the Raptors have never done.

East Group A Standings:

Atlanta Hawks 1-0 (+20) Toronto Raptors 1-0 (+11) Washington Wizards 0-0 (0) Cleveland Cavaliers 0-1 (-11) Indiana Pacers 0-1 (-20)

It was an opening night to remember for the Raptors when these pair of teams squared off — especially if you attended Raptors Republic’s watch party — with Toronto dismantling the Hawks. It was the first time since 2011 that the Dinos didn’t start a season north of the border, and only the seventh time in the franchise’s 31-year history they began a fresh campaign on the road.

They’re back on the road to Atlanta once again, and last time it went splendidly, especially for the wing trio of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Brandon Ingram. The threesome combined for 63 points, 23 rebounds, 17 assists, five steals, and shot 59.5 per cent from the field in that one.

They have continued to perform well together offensively since then.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 4-4 | 8th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 117.3 (7th) | Defensive Rating: 114.8 (17th) | Net Rating: +2.4 (14th)

Barnes, Barrett, and Ingram are the only trio to average 20 or more points apiece, as they are all getting to their spots and scoring in different ways on the court.

Starting with Ingram, who has been a mind-range master. The 28-year-old is knocking down 60.0 per cent (21-for-35) of his shots in the middy and getting to wherever he wants and then pulling up. Ingram is averaging 21.1 points on 54.5 / 36.7 / 86.7 shooting splits for a 63.0 per cent true shooting.

Barnes has been the best of the three, which means he’s been the best player on the team. The 24-year-old has been a wrecking ball on both ends, especially on defence. The forward is up to 13 steals and 12 blocks through eight games, with his 25 stocks tied for fifth in the league.

Pair that with a seemingly improved jumper, as Barnes is knocking down a whopping 48.6 per cent of his threes a night (4.6 attempts per game), and the face of the franchise is sleepwalking to over 20 points per game efficiently.

Speaking of efficiency, Barrett has been that just like Ingram and Barnes have. Barrett is playing superbly off the other two as a play finisher. He’s been decisive, cutting a ton, and hitting shots from three and at the rim.

With Immanuel Quickley starting to find his groove and Jakob Poeltl back in the lineup, things are trending up for Toronto.

Hawks Outlook

Record: 4-4 | 7th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.6 (20th) | Defensive Rating: 114.5 (18th) | Net Rating: -0.9 (18th)

As for the Hawks, they come into this one without all-star guard Trae Young. The 27-year-old has a sprained MCL and will be out for at least a month. Into the starting lineup in his place has been Canadian and offseason pickup Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The Toronto native is yet another wing to add to the growing list in Atlanta, as a four-year, $60-million deal was enough to pry the “3-and-D” versatile piece from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.3 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.0 stocks per game.

Maybe the biggest reason the Hawks are 2-1 since Young has been out of the lineup, however, is because of Jalen Johnson.

The 23-year-old was on his way to a career year last campaign before a torn labrum cut it short after just 36 games, but he’s picked up right where he left off.

Johnson leads the team in points (20.6) and rebounds (8.6) while sitting second in assists (5.0) and steals (1.4). He’s doing everything for Atlanta, and the last time they played Toronto, he was their best player, posting team highs in points (22), rebounds (seven), assists (eight), and stocks (two).

If the Raptors can slow him down — they have the bodies to do so — then Toronto could claim its fourth straight win.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Venue: State Farm Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Atlanta Hawks

PG: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

SG: Dyson Daniels

SF: Zaccharie Risacher

PF: Jalen Johnson

C: Kristaps Porzingis

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jonathan Mogbo (Assignment) – Out

A.J. Lawson (Two-way) – Out

Chucky Hepburn (Two-way) – Out

Alijah Martin (Two-way) – Out

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young (Knee) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +1.5 (-120) -110 O 233.5 (-115) Atlanta Hawks -1.5 (+100) -110 U 233.5 (-105)

Odds as of Nov.6, 11:45 p.m ET

