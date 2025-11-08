Gameday: Raptors @ 76ers, November 8th

On the second leg of a back-to-back, the Toronto Raptors are headed to Philadelphia to face off against Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and the 76ers. Toronto has begun to string together some wins as they are currently on a four-game winning streak after their abysmal beginning to the season. Philadelphia has had the opposite happen as they began the season 4-0 and now find themselves with a record of 5-3. This game will be a nice litmus test for Toronto, can they put away a team that features as much talent as Philadelphia has?

Raptors Outlook

Record: 5-4 | 8th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 116.3 (12th) | Defensive Rating: 112.8 (10th) | Net Rating: +3.5 (10th)

Toronto’s offense has been their bread and butter this season, and lucky for them the 76ers defense has not looked like it once did in the past. With a hampered Embiid anchoring this defense, or Andre Drummond stepping in, their rim protection is questionable. Toronto is 8th in paint touches per game this season, and they constantly find a way to use motion to get their players rim looks, this should be extremely effective against the 76ers defense.

76ers Outlook

Record: 5-3 | 6th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 120.5 (3rd) | Defensive Rating: 116.5 (23rd) | Net Rating: +4.1 (9th)

Although Embiid has suited up in many games this season, he has been on a minutes restriction, limiting him to just 23 minutes per night. This had led to a need for someone in Philadelphia to step up, and Maxey has stepped into that role comfortably. The All-Star guard is averaging 33.5 points per game and 8.5 assists per game, while shooting 47.9 percent from three on 8.9 attempts per game and 63 percent true-shooting. Not only is he punishing teams with his blazing speed on the ball, he has now become one of the elite shooters in the league.

Maxey can make these threes from a standstill, but his most noticeable improvement has come as a movement shooter. Now when he curls off of a pindown you have to worry about him turning the corner and coming downhill, and if the courage is too soft then he will just raise up from three. Toronto’s screen coverage will have to be sharp tonight, because if you give Maxey open space, more often than not he will find a way to score.

VJ Edgecombe has also impressed this season, you see the athleticism and leaping ability every time he steps on the floor. Edgecombe has done well as a mainly off-ball player, shooting 39.1 percent from three and scoring 17.6 points per game. He already has a nice understanding of when to cut, and which gaps and angles to attack.

Although Embiid has been limited this season, he is still an immensely talented player who can make an impact in limited minutes. His movement looks noticeably slower than in past seasons, but he is such an incredible shooter with such soft touch that he can still score without making many sudden movements. Poeltl will have his hands full tonight.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Venue: XFinity Mobile Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Philadelphia 76ers

PG: Tyrese Maxey

SG: VJ Edgecombe

SF: Kelly Oubre

PF: Justin Edwards

C: Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jonathan Mogbo (Assignment) – Out

A.J. Lawson (Two-way) – Out

Chucky Hepburn (Two-way) – Out

Alijah Martin (Two-way) – Out

Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George (Knee) – Out

Dominick Barlow(Elbow) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +5.0 (+175) +120 O 237.5 (-115) Philadelphia 76ers -5.0 (-145) -110 U 237.5 (-105)

Odds as of Nov.8

