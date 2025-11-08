Jakob Poeltl ruled out against 76ers for injury management

Toronto Raptors starting center Jakob Poeltl has been ruled out of tonight’s game due to injury management. Poeltl has been nursing a back injury throughout this entire season, and Toronto is approaching his recover cautiously by having him sit out on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Poeltl has already missed three games this season as a result of this back injury, so the cautionary approach seems to be the best option. Poeltl also mentioned that he felt some irritation in his back after his return as well. So far this year, Poeltl is posting averages of 7.7 points per game, and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Poeltl’s defense and size would have been useful against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, but Toronto has experience playing small-ball lineups with Collin Murray-Boyles and Scottie Barnes in the front court. Embiid is on a minutes restriction so Poeltl’s absence won’t be as dire as it would be under normal circumstances against him, but Murray-Boyles and Barnes will still have their hands full with the former MVP.

Poeltl will likely return in the November 11th matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, which will come after two days without a game for Toronto, providing much needed rest for him.

