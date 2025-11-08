Quick Reaction: Raptors 120, Sixers 130

Raptors dropped 43 points in the first quarter, but couldn't keep the momentum going.

Immanuel Quickley – B

He came out with a bang hitting three 3s in the first quarter. CMB’s infectious defence caused IQ to put pressure on Grimes in the first quarter and forced a turnover too. He missed some shots at the rim again, especially a pivotal one at the end of the third quarter. He hit a big 3 in the fourth quarter to make it a three point game.

RJ Barrett – B+

Another reliable, all-around performance from RJ. He hit a big 3-pointer in the fourth that helped the Raps inch within three points.

Brandon Ingram – B-

BI was reliable from the mid-range and got to the rim, though the Raps needed more from him. After a delay of game violation, he had a terrible rotation to cover Grimes that left him wide open. Luckily, Grimes missed.

Scottie Barnes – A-

It was the Scottie show at the start of the third quarter: he hit a three, got to his spot, got a block and stop on Embiid, and then grabbed a board off a missed rhythm 3, converting that into a put back and and-one play. He had a deceptive pass into RJ under the basket that contributed to another and-one play. He came back in the end of the third frame and capitalized off a Embiid’s miss and scored.

Embiid gave the Raps trouble inside, but for the most part, Barnes did a good job containing Embiid when matched up against him.

Jakob Poeltl – N/A



Jamal Shead – B-

Hit three 3s this game, played a big role in moving the ball offensively. Darko briefly tried a backcourt of both Shead and Quickley. The two combined for five 3s in the first quarter.

Gradey Dick – D

Dick’s presence was negligible throughout this game.

Ja’Kobe Walter – D-

He played extremely nervously. Down nine points, Walker had a open look, but turned down the shot, tried to go inside and turned the ball over. He did hit a corner 3, capitalizing on the swing from Mamu. He also had a solid defensive possession on Maxey, but that was about the only positives.

Sandro Mamukelashvili – A-

Tyrese Maxey blew by Mamu, but then he made up for it it immediately by canning a triple. He had an efficient night scoring the ball, and great to see his trust despite the sophmore Ja’Kobe Walter struggling – Mamu popped after setting a screen, threw a pump fake, and dished it to Walter in the corner. Walter reciprocated by making the shot. Mamu was also active on the defensive end too.

Collin Murray-Boyles – A

CMB had an amazing game. He had a paint two, then capitalized on a terrible 3-point attempt by Grimes as CMB got the ball on the offensive end and drew a foul in the paint. He picked up Oubre full court, forced a turnover at half court, and got to the line, though he missed both free throws. CMB got a deflection towards the end of the first quarter too. He hit a triple to start the second quarter. He had a beautiful steal on Embiid as he came to help while Barnes played strong man-to-man D. In the fourth, he attacked the basket from the perimeter off a BLOB play as IQ and Shead swung the ball out to him. He also had an excellent block with the Raps down five.

Jonathan Mogbo – N/A

Ochai Agbaji – D

Initially, Ochai played some aggressive POA defence on Maxey, but then he seemed to disappear for most of the game.

Jamison Battle – N/A

Briefly saw the court and was subbed out.

Darko Rajakovic – B

Darko did a good job using the personnel he had despite missing Jakob and playing the second night of a back-to-back. Only about seven players had impact on today’s game. Darko started the starting line-up to start the second half, which seemed like a reset of the first quarter. He tried utilizing Ja’Kobe, but he was a liability. Dick’s some court time but wasn’t effective either.

Three Things:

1 Huge momentum shift from the first quarter to the second. The Raps scored 43 points in the first frame and only 20 in the second. A 17-3 run by Philly tied the game – and they went on a 21-9 run to finish the end of the first half.

2 This game became a three-point game at the end. But some preventable turnovers can be costly in close games like this. In the first frame, IQ turned the ball over as he tried to run a PnR with Scottie. Ingram had a careless turnover. In the second, a miscommunication between Shead and Mamu as they tried to run a PnR happened. Though the Raps didn’t have many turnovers, they had a shot clock violation with 1:33 left on the clock.

3 Embiid played 26 minutes this game. Especially without Jakob, he gave the Raps a lot of trouble.

