Raptors’ Ingram fined $25,000 for water bottle throw

The first fine of the season for the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors’ wing Brandon Ingram has been fined $25,000 for “forcibly throwing his water bottle to the floor while on the bench,” during the Raptors’ 130-120 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 8 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The bottle made contact with a game attendant and caused a game delay to dry the court, which occurred with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter.

Brandon Ingram threw his drink after the Raptors got a delay-of-game call and it exploded all over Scottie 😂 pic.twitter.com/usHPQxrFEi — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 9, 2025

The 28-year-old is averaging 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 51 per cent from the field over 10 games with the Raptors in his debut season with the organization.

Ingram was acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of last season’s trade deadline, but didn’t play in any games due to an ankle injury that had kept him out since Dec. 7.

With New Orleans last season, Ingram averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.5 stocks while shooting 46.5 per cent from the field and 37.4 per cent from distance in his 595 total minutes played.

Throughout his 10-year NBA career, Ingram has captured the Most Improved Player award (2019-2020) and has an All-Star appearance to his name. Ingram also holds career averages of 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 stocks.

Ingram’s offensive ability has been a shot in the arm for Toronto’s 26th-ranked offence from the season prior, as the unit now sits 12th (116.4) in offensive rating through the early part of the fresh campaign.

The 10-year veteran signed a three-year, $120 million contract in February.