Sandro Mamukelashvili questionable with neck contusion, Jakob Poeltl active

Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili has been ruled questionable for the Toronto Raptors November 11th matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. Mama has been ruled questionable with a neck contusion/stiffness. Jakob Poeltl, who missed Toronto’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to injury management for his back, is good to go against Brooklyn.

Mamu, who Toronto signed in free agency, has been an important member of Toronto’s rotation this season, and his versatile skill set has been on full display. Before the season began, head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke highly of Manu, and made it known that he would be a key fixture in Toronto’s rotation as a forward and small-ball big man.

Mama is posting averages of 9 points per game, and 3.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 58 percent from the field and 43 percent from three. He has fit into Toronto’s offensive system seamlessly, as he is adept at making quick decisions with the ball, and being a connector as well.

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of a full rebuild and have a record of 1-9, so Toronto should be able to secure the victory without Mamu, the hope is just that this is not an injury that will linger for him.