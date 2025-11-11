Quick Reaction: Raptors 119, Nets 109

A- J. Poeltl 30 MIN, 12 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 5-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-4 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 15 +/- It was a slow start—eight minutes of cardio to begin the night—but Poeltl found his footing in the second quarter, crashing the offensive glass and protecting the rim. Claxton gave him trouble at times, scoring with ease in the post, but Poeltl held his own on the boards and came away with his second double-double of the season. Not flashy, but solid.

A S. Barnes 31 MIN, 15 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 6-9 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 10 +/- Barnes opened the game quietly before heating up to close the first quarter strong. He came out of halftime facilitating beautifully, dishing out two quick assists and setting the tone. This was vintage Scottie—stuffing the stat sheet, defending all over the floor, and showing poise despite picking up four fouls early in the third. He played a disciplined fourth quarter to help seal the win.

A+ I. Quickley 32 MIN, 24 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 10-17 FG, 3-8 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 20 +/- Quickley came out firing, scoring five quick points when the starting unit was struggling to find any rhythm. After the hot start, he forced a few questionable shots, and his momentum cooled off. Still, he showed great hustle late in the second quarter—saving a 50/50 ball and sacrificing his body to try and draw a charge. He also chased down an offensive rebound early in the third that ended up all the way in Toronto’s back court, a play that embodied his energy. Quickley rediscovered his touch in the paint in the third quarter, helping stabilize the offence once again and finished strong.

A B. Ingram 33 MIN, 25 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 8-17 FG, 1-6 3FG, 8-9 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- After apologizing for his viral water bottle incident, Ingram responded the right way—by letting his play do the talking. He started solidly and continued to elevate as the game progressed. Ingram has now hit the 20-point mark in eight of his first 11 games, reinforcing his reputation as a steady, high-level scorer.

D R. Barrett 29 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 6-21 FG, 0-7 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 7 +/- Barrett started the game with a costly technical foul after shoving Nic Claxton by the baseline, but he quickly made up for it with two strong takes to the rim. Unfortunately, those early makes were the highlight of his night, as his offensive rhythm disappeared for most of the game. It was a rare off night for Barrett—who’s been one of Toronto’s most reliable contributors this season—but against a struggling Brooklyn squad, others were able to step up.

B G. Dick 20 MIN, 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 0-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- Gradey brought great energy, scoring four quick points early in the second quarter. While his outside shot wasn’t falling, his hustle and effort were undeniable. He competed hard on both ends and made the kind of high-effort plays that don’t always show up in the box score.

B J. Shead 18 MIN, 6 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -4 +/- Shead made an instant impact, knocking down a three on his first possession and later hitting a clutch floater to beat the third-quarter buzzer. His playmaking remains a consistent strength, and his three-point shooting continues to surprise after a rough preseason. A composed, confident performance.

C J. Walter 15 MIN, 6 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 2 +/- Walter didn’t hesitate to let it fly in transition, missing his first attempt but nailing his next two—one coming off a great save by Gradey Dick. His confidence and willingness to shoot in rhythm continue to impress for a young player.

B C. Murray-Boyles 20 MIN, 9 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- CMB injected much-needed defensive energy when the starters struggled early. He made a slick bounce-pass assist to a cutting Poeltl and continued to surprise with his improved three-point shooting—a pleasant early-season development.

Inc J. Mogbo 1 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Garbage time.

A+ J. Battle 13 MIN, 3 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Battle made an immediate impact off the bench, connecting on a smooth two-man action with Jamal Shead. He brought physical defence and strong positional awareness, once again showing he deserves more minutes despite inconsistent rotation appearances.