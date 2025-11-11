Raptors 905 weekly preview: Two-way’s Lawson, Martin, Hepburn look to keep impressing early

This is a weekly piece recapping the last week of Raptors 905 basketball, before previewing what is to come throughout the next seven days.

One moment it’s fall and it’s that perfect sweater weather, then you blink, and just like that, snow is on the ground and the Raptors 905 season is underway.

The team began the opening week by dominating in their opening game, taking down the College Park Skyhawks 130-94. The win marked the largest opening night victory in franchise history, but Mississauga’s team wasn’t done there.

They would complete the Skyhawks sweep in dominant fashion, taking down College Park for the second straight game, 124-92, setting a franchise record for the best point differential through two games (+68) in the process. The 905 have also scored the second-most points through the first pair of games in the team’s 11-year history (254).

This impressive 2-0 start has been led by none other than the two-way’s in A.J. Lawson, Chucky Hepburn, and Alijah Martin.

Lawson has come out of the gate aggressively on offence, just like he was last season, averaging 22.0 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 48.3 per cent from the field, 33.3 per cent from distance, — on a whopping 7.5 attempts per game — and 66.7 per cent from the free throw line.

THROW IT DOWN AJ 😤 pic.twitter.com/4p19sm3Mmx — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) November 9, 2025

It’s been about what you would expect from Lawson: he’s taking and making his spot-up shots from outside, getting out in transition, and using his speed to beat defenders.

Head coach Drew Jones — who went 18-32 in his first season at the helm last year — has been challenging him to do more, however.

“He’s worked on his game,’ said Jones. “We know who he is in transition. We know who he is as a spot-up three-point shooter. Part of his development is being more of a secondary ball handler. We challenge him at that. With his speed, you’ve also gotta see the floor, and I think he’s taking a good step forward in that area.”

It’s clear after two games that the Raptors 905 have a style they want to play defensively, and rookie guards Hepburn and Martin have been leading the charge.

The pair have been ferocious at the point of attack, and are a big reason why the team has forced 53 turnovers, held their opposition to 38.6 per cent from the field, and have not allowed over 100 points through two games.

The blueprint is high pick-up points, forcing live-ball turnovers, and getting out in transition. Jones’ team has been executing that philosophy thus far.

“[It’s] our focus and our commitment to who we are. We have an identity,” said Jones.

“I think what separates a lot of players from this level to the NBA level is, can you do it consistently? Everyone knows what your identity is. It’s the players that can do it every single night, who are the ones that get opportunities. I’m excited for our group. I still think we haven’t scratched the surface for how well we can be defensively.”

This week, however, the junior Dinos conclude their three-game homestand on Wednesday against a talented Maine Celtics team led by former 905er Ron Harper Jr., before hitting the road for the first time to take on the Westchester Knicks on Friday.

Raptors 905 schedule for the week of Nov. 10 to Nov. 17:

Date Time Opponent Wed, Nov. 12 7:30 pm ET vs Maine (Boston Celtics) Fri, Nov. 14 7:00 pm ET @ Westchester (New York Knicks)

The aforementioned Harper has been great in Maine, leading the team in scoring with 28.5 points per game to go along with 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals on 44.7 per cent, 26.1 per cent (11.5 3-point attempts per game), and 80.0 per cent shooting splits.

The other Boston Celtics two-way players, guard Max Shulga and big man Amari Williams, are having great starts themselves.

The latter in Williams is averaging 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting a whopping 81. per cent from the field, while the 6-foot-4, second-round pick Shulga has posted averages of 14.0 points, 8.0 assists, and 5.5 rebounds.

The team did, however, just lose Wendell Moore Jr., who was picked up on a two-way deal by the Detroit Pistons recently.

Maine is yet to win a game (0-2), but they certainly have the talent to pick their first one up in Mississauga.

As for the Knicks, they also feature a former 905er in Obadiah Noel. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while coming off the bench.

Dink Pate leads the team in scoring with 21.0 points, while two-way big man Trey Jemison leads the squad in rebounds, averaging 14.0 per game.

Two-way forward Tosan Evbuomwan is off to a solid start as well, averaging 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, while the final two-way player in wing Kevin McCullar Jr., is yet to suit up.

