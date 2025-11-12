Collin Murray-Boyles questionable for matchup against Cleveland

Toronto Raptors rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles could be sidelined tomorrow against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Murray-Boyles has been ruled questionable by the team due to an illness. Murray-Boyles is the most recent addition to Toronto’s ever-growing list of hampered players. He joins Sandro Mamukelashvili and Ochai Agbaji on Toronto’s injury report.

Murray-Boyles has had an encouraging beginning to his rookie season averaging 9 points per game and 4 rebounds per game with a true-shooting percentage of 59 percent. He has shown a natural ability to set screens and roll to the basket well, and he has shown that he is a strong finisher as well. Murray-Boyles has also shot 50 percent from downtown, making 9 out of his 18 total attempts from outside the arc. His jumper was a question mark coming out of college, but so far he has been a willing shooter.

Murray-Boyles’ most impressive skill in the NBA has been his defense. Although he stands at 6’7″ and weighs 245 pounds, he has stepped up as a small ball big man for Toronto, and shown that he has the strength and size to battle down below. His defensive versatility and instincts have also been on display this season, which are really good for a rookie player. Murray-Boyles’ skillset would be very welcomed against Cleveland, and would help Toronto potentially secure the upset so hopefully he can suit up tomorrow night.

