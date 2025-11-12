The bench guard question: Jamison Battle

Coming into this season, there was no doubt about what the starting lineup would be, there was no doubt about how Sandro Mamukelashvili would be used, and there was no doubt that the second unit would need a point guard, Jamal Shead, to handle the ball.

Two big questions remained, I think, and they were:

How much would Collin Murray-Boyles, the forward, play on this very forward-y team? Who will ascend to the #1 off-ball bench guard between Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Ja’Kobe Walter, and perhaps even… Jamison Battle?

The first question has been answered, mostly, but the second? Well, it still hangs in the balance, even if I wish it didn’t.

Also, we need to acknowledge what is expected of this role, because it’s far different than it was last year. For those who thought that Brandon Ingram’s arrival would severely hamper Scottie Barnes’ and RJ Barrett’s ability to get shots up, or touches, that’s not been the case, the shots have mostly been usurped from the low-volume bench guards, turning them into even lower volume bench guards. To be far too simplistic about things, the quartet combined for roughly 120 touches per game last season and roughly 34 shots a game. This season those numbers are roughly 54 touches and 12 shots per game.

Who does this hurt the most? Probably Dick, whose potential and value is far more reliant on his overall offensive output and skills than it is just low touch, low volume shooting. It’s a pretty beneficial role change for the other three, though.

So, what has been happening? This is part 1 of 4. We’ll start with Battle.

So, Battle. He has been serviceable defensively in limited minutes. He hasn’t been a painful point of breakdowns. He’s held his own. His feet are actually really good, to my eye. Offensively, he’s been a total heat pump. He’s shooting over 70% on triples this season. He shot 40% last season. He went on a torrid run against a limited Cavaliers team, scoring 20 points on 7-7 shooting and helped steal a win for a Raptors team that was on the verge of dropping five straight. He’s won his 68 minutes this season by 59 points (only behind Dick on the season, who is at +74). He helps the Raptors.

I have been a little confused at his lack of minutes. Although, my read is probably a little different than a big swath of the fanbase. I value Dick’s skillset a lot and wouldn’t play Battle at his expense, I’d like to see them play together a bit actually, but I know that a lot of people want him to swap minutes with Dick. Frankly, my analysis or bias aside, Battle deserves to steal from anyone at this point. Just to see it.

I’ve been advocating for Gradey + Battle to share time, rather than choose between them, for this exact reason



look at the corners, look at the space for Scottie to roll https://t.co/qGIFNnp8hI — Samson Folk (the coach) (@samfolkk) November 12, 2025

From the organization/coaching perspective? Dick is a lottery pick who is up for extension this year (and still has boatloads of potential at 21 years old). Walter had a promising defensive start to his career and is only 21. Agbaji is heading into free agency this upcoming season. There is a mix of basketball politics and development here. I’m not going to point fingers, but having talked to a lot of people around and in NBA organizations over the years, teams try to play nice with agents and in turn will offer guys runways to try and play themselves into money. I don’t even mind that. Guys deserve to have a look, especially when their next year isn’t guaranteed. It’s all part of the calculus.

Battle’s contract is friendly to the team, available next season, and he’s a pretty consistent and unflappable player. His route to the NBA has shown a repeated ability to out play guys who were considered better than he was. Players who had a larger organizational vote of confidence than he did. He just shows up, hits triples, does his job. Does his thing.

There’s no doubt in my mind that if the players ahead of Battle on the depth chart currently don’t start playing, not only better but much better, then he will slowly start to creep further into the rotation. Prior to this season I argued that Battle might end up being a bit of a lineup chemist — acting to balance things out on a roster that is oddly shapen – and I think he’ll have a chance to maneuver from where he is currently, foot jammed in a crack between door and frame, squeezed against the mullion, to strong-arming through and shutting the door behind him.

He made a bit of headway in his longer stretch against the Nets. Although, he was rather quiet last night. What I’m intrigued for, is if Coach Darko opts to lean on him once again vs. the Cavaliers. Beating the healthy version of the Cavaliers would be a huge feather in the Raptors’ cap, and I suspect they’ll need timely, accurate 3-point shooting and passable defense to make it happen.

We’ll see how it shakes out.

Have a blessed day.