905 continue historic start by steamrolling Celtics

AJ Lawson anticipated a pass from one Maine Celtics guard to the other just over halfcourt, nabbed it, ran out, completed the pick-six by throwing down a forceful one-handed hammer and proceeded to emphatically high-five a young fan in the front row.

The Toronto-born wing was up to 15 points in the first quarter – six coming on similar sprints past a retreating Celtics defence on the fastbreak – and his Raptors 905 squad was up 14. The 905 didn’t relent, crushing Maine 111-75 at Paramount Fine Food Centre on Wednesday night for their third straight blowout win to start the season, led by Lawson’s 35 points on efficient 12-of-20 shooting, including 12 points in transition and six on dunks.

“If I was that kid in that situation and I see a dunk, I would want some love too,” said Lawson after the resounding win. “I saw him right there, he was hyping me up, so I was like ‘get some love.’”

The 35 points was two short of Lawson’s G League career high, a number he surely would’ve surpassed had he played more than 30 minutes, but a 33-point fourth-quarter lead was far too steep for starters to remain in the game, even with seven-and-a-half minutes remaining.

The 905’s numbers thus far are staggering. They’re plus-104, winning all three of their games by greater than 30 points. It’s their largest point differential to start a season in franchise history. They’ve also held opponents under 100 points in every game and have allowed the fewest points against through three games in their history. Opponents are shooting 32% against them and have committed 66 turnovers. Maine was averaging 124.5 points over their first two games prior to being held to 75 in this one, the lowest point total record so far this G League season.

Coming into their third game of the season against the Maine Celtics, the Raptors 905 are first in –



Field goal % (52.9)

3-point % (44.4)

EFG % (62.4)

Def rating (90.3)

Net rating (33.6)

plus minus (34.0) — Ian Finlayson (@ianfinlayson_) November 13, 2025

The 905’s backcourt of Alijah Martin and Chucky Hepburn has straight up terrorized opposing bring-up ball-handlers, accosting them for the length of the court, making every millisecond of the process unbearable. They are itchy wool sweaters draped over opposing guards and wings alike causing endless discomfort.

Martin was sure to credit his fellow guard before delving further into how he approaches picking up full court and playing pressure defence when asked about it after the game.

“Shoutout Chucky, he’s doing an unbelievable job with that,” said Martin.

“The whole emphasis is to make guys uncomfortable, get them out of their rhythm, hopefully speed up the offence, keep them out of rhythm as well like that,” he added. “People don’t like to play like that, and we do, so, with the Raptors, the 905, that’s our identity.”

Raptors 905 have allowed 94, 92, and 75 points this season, when the league average so far is 116.



A ton of small sample noise in 3 G League games but that's a heck of a start. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) November 13, 2025

The rookie guard duo aren’t slouches on offence either. Martin was right behind Lawson with 20 points, making savvy cuts to the basket, driving hard and hurling himself at the rim and knocking down two-of-five 3s, bringing his efficiency on the season to 53%. Hepburn was held scoreless but led the 905 in assists for a second consecutive game with seven.

He started the game with assists on back-to-back possessions, first boogying on Hayden Gray and hitting Olivier Sarr for a pick-and-pop 3. After Hepburn used an elevator screen, drove off the catch and lobbed Jonathan Mogbo. The 905 ran roughshod over the Celtics to start as intentional defensive rotations and offensive execution earned them an 11-2 run.

Constricting pressure and help principles forced Maine to shoot over the top and the 905’s contingent with NBA experience trampled them going the other way in transition. Mogbo gained control navigating a crowded lane and made a deft finish. Lawson bolted on the break for back-to-back-to-back easy buckets, effortlessly gliding down the court.

Maine managed to drive and kick for a couple corner 3s, but the 905’s fervent help and controlled closeouts were successful in minimizing paint touches.

The 905 ran their delay series (they call it five) often, failing to generate anything the first time but setting up an open wing triple for Martin the second – Hepburn ran off a screen into a handoff (Chicago action), got downhill and kicked back out to David Roddy, who swung to Martin who caught and cashed.

Roddy had a great stretch, making tough, contested, shots on a fader in the paint and a 3 from the corner. He also made a well-timed dig for a steal. Later the 905 deployed a funky lineup with Roddy at the five alongside Mogbo, Lawson, Martin and Hepburn. The de-facto centre posted up and made a skillful pass behind his back to Martin cutting baseline for a layup. Roddy finished with seven points, six rebounds and six assists, an all-around strong showing.

AJ PUTS IT DOWN ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DZKLLwvpoR — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) November 13, 2025

Behind the fearsome defensive frontline of Hepburn and Martin, Mogbo was tremendous as a help defender, gumming up gaps and getting his hands on the ball constantly. He finished with seven stocks – three steals and four blocks – and had a ton of deflections.

Three of Mogbo’s four blocks were in the third and the Celtics scored only 14 points in the quarter.

Still, for all his activity on the defensive end, Mogbo was passive at times on offence, once passing up an opening in the lane for a potential dunk, instead making an ill-advised dump-off pass for his only turnover. But he learned from his mistake quickly. In the fourth quarter, he kept the ball on a handoff, made a deceptive behind-the-back dribble, and launched down the open lane for a big dunk. All three of Mogbo’s assists came within one minute – all touchdown passes on Lawson’s three straight runouts – causing Lawson to refer to him as “my quarterback,” post-game.

But while Mogbo was a dependable pivot, Lawson played the role of superstar wide receiver. He’s a pure scorer and was in his purest form on Wednesday, swishing triples and front running for big dunks on the break.

The 905 put an exclamation point on their drubbing of the Celtics to start the fourth. Mogbo threw down his monster jam, Martin blew past his defender for a smooth layup and Lawson and Martin each drove into the teeth of the defence and dimed one another for corner 3s. The 905 lead neared 40 and each team cleared their bench.

It was another thorough shellacking by the 905. Now through three games, they have unquestionably been the most dominant team in the G League.