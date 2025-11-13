Gameday: Raptors @ Cavaliers, November 13th

Toronto has a chance tonight to prove their mettle against one of the top teams in the eastern conference. This is their second matchup against the Cavaliers this season and in their last game Toronto was able to pick up a 112-101 victory on Halloween. Cleveland was without Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland during that game, which undoubtedly made winning the game easier for Toronto. In tonight’s matchup Mitchell and Allen are slated to suit up, which will make securing the victory more of a challenge for Toronto.

Cavaliers Outlook

Record: 8-4 | 2nd in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 117.9 (7th) | Defensive Rating: 112.7 (11th) | Net Rating: +5.2 (7th)

Although Toronto’s defense has been improving over their last few games, Mitchell’s scoring will likely prove to be troublesome for them. He is averaging 30 points per game and 5.4 assists per game. Mitchell is a true three-level scorer who has the speed to blow past defenders at the point-of-attack, and the pull-up shooting to punish drop coverage and bad screen navigation, so Toronto’s backcourt of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will have their hands full tonight. Mitchell also has the speed to beat full or half-court pressing, so the backline has to be prepared to potentially peel switch on these possessions to limit the damage Mitchell can do downhill.

With Allen and Evan Mobley patrolling the paint on the defensive end for Cleveland, this will also make rim looks in the half court difficult. Toronto would benefit from getting into transition as much as possible to mitigate some of their rim protection that the aforementioned front court offers. Evan Mobley is also a fearsome offensive player, and he has increased his three-point volume to about 5 threes per game this season. Scottie Banres will likely draw this matchup, and he has to be careful to not allow Mobley to get deep paint penetration as he has shown that he can finish over the top of defenders with ease due to his height.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 6-5 | 8th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 116.9 (10th) | Defensive Rating: 114.2 (16th) | Net Rating: +2.8 (13th)

Toronto’s rotation could be pretty thin tonight as Mamu, Collin Murray-Boyles, and Ochai Agbaji are all questionable. This means that players such as Jamison Battle and Ja’Kobe Walter could be called upon to step up against a tough opponent tonight. Cleveland is a fairly big team so missing these wing depth players hurts even more.

With that being said, Toronto’s starting lineup is all good to go and when the starters are healthy, Toronto has a shot. In 94 minutes this season, the starters have an offensive rating of 121.89, the trio of Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Barrett have provided Toronto with immense scoring versatility. The issue is that this same lineup has posted a defensive rating of 126.13, which will have them in trouble against a team as talented as Cleveland. Toronto has to contain one of Mitchell or Mobley tonight, and Mobley is the more likely candidate to struggle against Toronto’s front court size.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Rocket Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG: Sam Merrill

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: De’Andre Hunter

PF: Evan Mobley

C: Jarrett Allen

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Ochai Agbaji (Back) – Questionable

Sandro Mamukelashvili (Neck) – Questionable

Collin Murray-Boyles (Illness) – Questionable

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson (Concussion) – Questionable

Darius Garland (Toe) – Questionable

Max Strus (Foot) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Cleveland Cavaliers -7.5 (-115) +350 O 239.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +7.5 (-105) -455 U 239.5 (-110)

Odds as of November 13th, 5:00 AM

