Report: Raptors’ Mahlalela amongst finalists for Liberty head coach

After coaching in the NBA for 10 years, Jama Mahlalela is in consideration to fill new Toronto Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello’s shoes.

The Toronto Raptors assistant is one of three finalists for head coach of WNBA’s New York Liberty, insider Jake Fischer reported on Thursday.

Phoenix Mercury assistant coach Kristi Tolliver and former Nets assistant Will Weaver were the other two finalists named in Fischer’s report.

The Liberty job first opened up when the organization announced they weren’t renewing Brondello’s contract on Sept. 23. Brondello was subsequently named the first-ever head coach of the Toronto Tempo – Canada’s first WNBA team – ahead of the expansion franchise’s inaugural season.

Mahlalela has previous head coaching experience in the G League where he served as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors’ affiliate club, the Raptors 905, for two seasons between 2018-2020, posting a 50-43 record.

The 45-year-old started his coaching career at the University of Toronto in 2004, serving as an assistant for four seasons. He eventually became involved with the Raptors organization during his UofT coaching tenure, assisting with community development and leading the Raptors basketball academy and various youth clinics.

Mahlalela has a strong player development background and was hired by the Golden State Warriors as both an assistant coach and as their director of player development ahead of the 2021-22 season. He won the 2022 NBA Championship with the Warriors but returned to the Raptors to join Darko Rajakovic’s coaching staff in 2023.

During his playing days Mahlalela captained the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds to the Canada West title in 2003. He played five seasons with the Thunderbirds and after graduating the “Jama Mahlalela Award” was created in his honour. It is presented to recognize a student athlete who shows excellence in the areas of selfless dedication, leadership, and spirit.