“Second year in the league and he’s one of our main leaders” Scottie Barnes praises Jamal Shead’s leadership

In his media availability after the Toronto Raptors 126-11 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Raptors star Scottie Barnes took the time to praise Jamal Shead.

“Second year in the league and he’s one of our main leaders” said Barnes.

Shead has taken on the role of backup point guard this season, often being tasked with a noteworthy amount of on-ball reps. Shead recorded 8 points, 2 rebounds, and 7 assists tonight in what was an impressive and statement win for Toronto over Cleveland. Shead’s passing this season has taken a noticeable jump compared to last season, and he put some great playmaking on film tonight.

This season Shead has posted averages of 6.5 points per game, and 5.2 assists per game on 59 percent true-shooting and 45 percent from three. Shead was more known for his work on the defensive end, but he has made himself a fixture in the rotation this season off the strength of his work on the offensive end.

For Barnes to go out of his way to recognize Shead’s efforts tonight and this season speaks volumes about the impact that Shead has had this season and the impact that he will continue to have this season as well.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com