The Toronto Raptors have updated Collin Murray-Boyles’ status to questionable for Saturday night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Murray-Boyles is dealing with the same illness that sidelined him against the Cleveland Cavaliers, keeping him on the injury list for a second straight game. His most recent appearance came prior to the Cavs matchup, in Brooklyn, when he logged 19 minutes, finishing with nine points and four rebounds to help steer Toronto back into the win column.

Ochai Agbaji joins him on the injury report. The guard hasn’t played since Toronto’s loss in Philadelphia, where he made his first start of the season but failed to make a meaningful impact, recording just two rebounds in 15 minutes. After a breakout campaign last year, Agbaji has struggled to find his rhythm early in the 2025–26 season.

The Pacers, meanwhile, enter the contest with one of the league’s longest injury lists and a disappointing 1–11 record despite being the former Eastern Conference champions. Indiana will be without Tyrese Haliburton—out for the season—along with Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith. Bennedict Mathurin, Johnny Furphy, and Cody Martin also appear on the report, meaning the Pacers could field a significantly depleted lineup when they face Toronto.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11 am to 10 pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com