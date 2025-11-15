Quick Reaction: Raptors 129, Pacers 111

A+ J. Poeltl 26 MIN, 22 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 8-9 FG, 0-0 3FG, 6-14 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/- Another poor free-throw shooting night from Poeltl, which is expected, but it seems like he’s slowly gaining traction, as after an impressive season opener versus Atlanta, he struggled for quite a long time. Poeltl was feasting in the third quarter with the pick and roll as Indiana had no answer for it. From there, he just kept the momentum going and finished with back-to-back 20-point performances.

A- S. Barnes 32 MIN, 14 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 3-7 FG, 0-2 3FG, 8-9 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 17 +/- Barnes’ offence never clicked, but he continued impacting the game everywhere else. With a steal and block tonight, he tied Vince Carter’s franchise record of nine straight games with at least one of each. Even when the scoring isn’t there, Scottie’s all-around presence keeps Toronto competitive.

B+ I. Quickley 29 MIN, 12 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 5-10 FG, 2-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 11 +/- Quickley opened the night ice-cold, missing two early threes and fumbling a pair of passes that became turnovers. Still, the shaky start didn’t rattle him—he stayed aggressive, found rhythm in the second quarter, and steadied Toronto’s offence. After losing a shoe early in the third, IQ took a brief breather and then gifted his sneakers to young fans near the Raptors bench—who, amusingly, also caught Victor Oladipo’s shoes a few games back.

A- B. Ingram 30 MIN, 19 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 6-12 FG, 0-2 3FG, 7-9 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 15 +/- Ingram set the tone early, single-handedly shaping Toronto’s first-quarter shot diet with eight attempts while dominating the glass. The second quarter was quieter, but he picked things back up in the second half. His early production kept Toronto afloat until the rest of the roster found its flow.

A+ R. Barrett 28 MIN, 22 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 9-17 FG, 3-7 3FG, 1-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/- After two rough offensive performances, Barrett bounced back by attacking the rim and simplifying his shot profile. His approach helped him rediscover his rhythm, but his free-throw shooting regressed tonight after showing promising improvement all season. Still, a much-needed step forward overall.

A+ S. Mamukelashvili 22 MIN, 12 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 5-9 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 14 +/- Mamukelashvili opened his night with a smooth double-clutch layup and later showed impressive end-to-end speed, turning a steal into a transition finish. Another strong spark-plug performance off the bench.

A- G. Dick 19 MIN, 8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-8 FG, 0-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- Dick rebounded well early and continued to show defensive growth, particularly in the second half. Offensively, he found success simply by running the floor hard in transition and taking what the defence gave him.

A J. Shead 17 MIN, 7 PTS, 0 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 3-6 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 17 +/- Shead matched CMB’s instant-impact energy, immediately generating a steal and taking it coast-to-coast for a bucket. He doubled up his usual defensive spark with strong playmaking and timely shot-making.

D+ J. Walter 15 MIN, 3 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 3 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 6 +/- Walter earned the fewest minutes in the shrunken rotation but maintained his defensive intensity. Offence continues to be a struggle for him, and tonight didn’t break that trend.

A+ C. Murray-Boyles 17 MIN, 10 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/- CMB once again injected life into a flat starting performance. His energy shifted the momentum immediately, and although his box score didn’t fully reflect his impact, he continues to win his minutes and push Toronto forward whenever he checks in.

Inc G. Temple 5 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Garbage time.