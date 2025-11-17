Gameday: Hornets @ Raptors, November 17

The Toronto Raptors return to relatively unfamiliar territory tonight: home court. After a five-game road trip, Toronto finally heads back to Scotiabank Arena for just its fifth home game of the young season. The Raptors have spent most of November travelling, and will now enjoy a majority of home games coming up.

Hornets Outlook

Record: 4–9 | 12th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 115.1 (17th) | Defensive Rating: 118.3 (24th) | Net Rating: –3.2 (21st)

Charlotte enters Toronto with a 4–9 record, sitting 12th in the East and struggling to gain momentum. Three of their four wins have come at home, while they’ve stumbled to a 1–5 mark on the road. Despite going just 2–8 in their last 10 outings—and currently riding a two-game losing streak—the Hornets have maintained a respectable –3.3 point differential through 13 games, suggesting they’ve been competitive even in losses.

The injury report remains a concern. Charlotte will be without Liam McNeeley (illness), Josh Green (shoulder), and Grant Williams (knee). Brandon Miller (shoulder) has missed time since his November 3rd injury and was given a two-week reevaluation window, so his status could shift soon depending on medical updates.

The good news for the Hornets: their star duo of Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball will be active, and both are off to strong starts in their 2025–26 campaigns.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 8–5 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 118.2 (6th) | Defensive Rating: 113.4 (13th) | Net Rating: +4.8 (7th)

Toronto’s early-season turnaround has been dramatic. Their 1–4 start already feels like a distant memory, as the Raptors enter tonight at 8–5—good for fifth in the East—and fresh off a highly successful 4–1 road trip. They’ll look to extend their winning streak to four games.

Injuries have been relatively kind to Toronto. Only Ochai Agbaji (back, questionable) and Jamison Battle (knee contusion, questionable) appear on the report. One ongoing challenge, however, has been the starting unit’s slow defensive starts; tonight presents another opportunity to correct that against a struggling Charlotte offence.

This matchup marks the Raptors’ first home contest in a stretch where five of their next six games will be played in Toronto. It also begins a run of eight straight matchups against Eastern Conference opponents—an important opportunity to build standings equity.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: SN

Radio: TSN 1050

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Projected Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

PG: LaMelo Ball

SG: Collin Sexton

SF: Kon Knueppel

PF: Miles Bridges

C: Ryan Kalkbrenner

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets

Liam McNeeley — Illness (Out)

Josh Green — Shoulder (Out)

Grant Williams — Knee (Out)

Brandon Miller — Shoulder (Out)

Tidjane Salaun – G-League assignment (Out)

Toronto Raptors

Jamison Battle — Right Knee Contusion (Questionable)

Ochai Agbaji — Back (Questionable)

Chucky Hepburn G-League assignment (Out)

Alijah Martin G-League assignment (Out)

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Charlotte Hornets +8.5 (-115) +265 O 238.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors -8.5 (-105) -330 U 238.5 (-110)

Odds as of 12 a.m. ET

